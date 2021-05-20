OTTUMWA — The conclusion of the CIML Metro Conference Tournament ended in a disappointing finish for the Ottumwa Bulldogs on Thursday at the Ottumwa golf and social club, with East Des Moines winning the team title at the tournament with a team score of 463 to the Bulldogs 490 total.
But Bulldogs senior Zoey Jones didn't spend time harping on the less-than-ideal conditions on the golf course or her own level of play. Instead, she, wanted to reflect on the relationships the 2020-21 season gave her, and the new teammates she could call her friends.
"Shooting 101 on the course was fun [this season], but I'm more proud of the relationships I built rather than the sport itself because like Makenzie for example, I didn't even know who she was or her personality, but now I do so it's always nice to add more friends to your life," Jones said after finishing 7th as an individual medalist at the tournament.
Jones may have joined the Bulldogs for one season, but said she made memories that will last a lifetime. From cranking the music loud in the back of the suburban on two hour drives to Ames or Marshalltown, or going out to eat after meets, Jones enjoyed the opportunity of getting to know her teammates better as the year went on.
Bulldogs head coach Ryan Morgan admits he's not an overly emotional guy, but said it's tough saying goodbye to seniors like Jones, even if they've been around for one season.
The close-quarter situations, the long road trips for away meets will stick with Morgan. And he hopes they can continue for years to come.
"It's hard because we spend so much time together and get to know each other day by day," Morgan.
But like the rest of his team, Morgan kept a positive outlook after the tournament was over, poking fun at East Des Moines head coach Lowell Long.
"I can't speak for East [head coach Lowell Long], but he should be proud of his team. They played much better when they were here a couple weeks ago. Maybe I need to stop inviting them to the invite so they don't get practice on the course," Morgan said with a laugh.
As a team, Ottumwa had four top-10 medalists at the tournament. Makenzie Fischer (54, 61) was the highest Bulldog finisher in 2nd place. Further down the individual leaderboard, Emma Weilbrenner (59, 62) ended in 6th place, Jones (62, 60) took 7th place and Ava Green (65, 67) ended in 10th place.
Fischer followed Jones' lead after the final scores came in, opting to mention the new connections she's made on the team throughout the season as what she's enjoyed the most about this season.
"I'm not really talkative so sometimes I'm just 'there', but they all make it super welcoming and I enjoyed that about this year," Fischer said.
Green, one of five seniors for the Bulldogs, couldn't help but smile when her teammates were brought up after the tournament. Green has been with the program all four years of her time at Ottumwa high school and has watched her friendships blossom into something much more than before golf connected them all even more.
She was friends with her teammates before the season began. After Thursday's tournament came and went, she's confident those bonds became stronger.
"Zoey, Emma and I have been friends for a long time and golfing as brought us all together again," Green said. "We have a good connection as friends and golf really strengthened that."
Ottumwa individual scores
Zoey Jones: 62, 60 (122)
Makenzie Fischer: 54, 61 (115)
Ava Green: 65, 67 (132)
Emma Weilbrenner: 59, 62 (121)
Ella Palen: 73, 67 (140)
Graecie Wuebker: 69, 76 (145)
Team scores
1. East Des Moines- 463
2. Ottumwa- 490
3. Des Moines Roosevelt- 542
4. Des Moines Hoover- 642