OTTUMWA – It's hard to imagine a rougher start to a football season than what the Ottumwa Bulldogs experienced on Friday night.
Ottumwa left Schafer Stadium beaten and battered, falling 35-14 to Oskaloosa in the season opener. The Bulldogs never led, and never got closer than 15 points against the Indians after falling behind 21-0 just over 12 minutes into the game.
The bad news didn't stop once the final whistle blew on Friday. Austin Fountain, one of four Ottumwa players that left the field due to injury, suffered a torn ACL one series after scoring Ottumwa's first touchdown of the season late in the first half bringing the senior's final high school football season to a sudden and heartbreaking end.
"Austin's one of the fastest kids in the state. Our plan for the entire summer and the entire preseason camp was to get him loose. There's not too many kids that are going to run him down," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "He's also one of our leaders. It not only affects what we call offensively, but it affects the kids. One of the leaders that they look up to isn't going to be out there for the rest of the season."
Ottumwa now hits the road for the first time this season, renewing one of the Southeast 7's top rivalries that has been dormant for nearly 30 years. For the first time since 1995, the Bulldogs face Fairfield as the Trojans will be looking to build off a season-opening 27-18 road win at Mount Pleasant last Friday.
"Once you start to feel what it (success) feels like, you want it back," Fairfield head football coach Nate Weaton said. "What we saw was a desire to get it back. What we're really excited about is that all these classes have a couple of years under their belts of taking some lumps and learning some pretty hard lessons."
Ottumwa is still in the process of taking their lumps, something Goodvin was hoping the Bulldogs would be available to avoid this past Friday against Oskaloosa. The Indians rolled down the field on the first series of the game, scoring on a three-yard touchdown run by quarterback Keaton Flaherty before an interception by Donivan Tighe set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Flaherty to A.J. Lawrence, giving the Indians a 14-0 leading less than a quarter into the season.
"I'd be lying if I told you I expected that type of start. You have to give Oskaloosa a lot of credit. They came out and took it to us. We didn't respond," Goodvin said. "We were pretty close in a lot of situations to making it a really competitive game. The defense made some adjustments, did some nice things and we were just a few things offensively that we could have taken advantage of had we executed on a couple of key plays.
"Those are things we need to get cleaned up. We started 22 guys on Friday night that, offensively, including nine players in their first varsity contests. These kids have played together for a long time and had success. I just need to, as a coach, get these kids in the right positions to help us have success."
Goodvin also credits Ethan Renteria, who began to come on filling in for Fountain in the backfield for the Bulldogs. With Fountain out for the season, Renteria will have to be prepared to help carry the load to take the pressure off junior quarterback Tanner Schark and Ottumwa's still-developing passing attack.
"Ethan had actually been injured himself for most of our August camp with an ankle injury. He gave us a spark at different times and continued to do positive things while being a little bit behind with the understanding of what we were trying to do," Goodvin said of Renteria. "We're looking forward to having him ready to roll with a full week of practice and mental reps under his belt."
Fairfield, meanwhile, should have an electric atmosphere hosting Ottumwa for the first time in nearly three decades coming off an impressive victory at Mount Pleasant. Tate Allen emerged as the star of the night for the Trojans on opening night, throwing for 187 yards including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Evan Haines while rushing for 29 yards on 10 carries including three rushing touchdowns against the Panthers.
"They're very disciplined offensively with what they do. They're a big, physical football team," Goodvin said of the Trojans. "They've got (Max) Weaton at split end that they go to a lot. They're much improved. They've been in the same situation that we've been in as a program. We saw a much better team on film than what we saw last year. We're looking forward to a good, competitive football game on Friday."