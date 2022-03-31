OTTUMWA — In his final season as their head coach, Mark Hanson talked about the fight and the memories produced by the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team last season
"We had so many great stories created by this year's team," Hanson said at the end of a 10-7 season for the Bulldogs. "I am very honored to have been their coach."
Joe Roberts is just at the beginning of his own story. The recent Central College graduate takes over the reigns of the Bulldogs boys tennis team, embarking on his first year of coaching with a squad that gained plenty of experience last year battling their way into the Class 2A substate semifinals.
"So far, so good," Roberts said about his first preseason as a head coach. "I've done a little bit of coaching here and there, but nothing as big as this. I'm a first-year teacher and a first-year head coach, so I'm jumping right into the deep water.
"I've been enjoying it. Both the teaching and the coaching have been great. I'm enjoying everything about it."
Roberts and his players are both continuing to learn and grow in their respective roles. Ottumwa returns three of their top six singles players and six players that have varsity doubles experience including Toby Schmidt and Trey Hull returning after closing the year out as the top doubles team for the Bulldogs.
"We have very good balance and camaraderie going on within this team," Roberts said. "It helps us connect and keeps it somewhat relaxed. I definitely keep it strict when I need to. I definitely make them run and keep them moving. It is a nice relaxed feeling being so close to the same age as these guys."
Schmidt returns after spending most of his freshman season as the top singles player last spring, competing against the top competition in 14 of Ottumwa's 17 matches. Hull split time last year between the No. 2 and No. 3 singles positions while Lucas Barnes fluctuated between the No. 4 and 5 spots in the singles line-up.
Barnes and Cale Leonard, juniors last year, finished the season as the No. 2 doubles team for the Bulldogs behind Schmidt and Hull. Jarrett Wellings and Quintin Hull also ended last year playing varsity doubles for Ottumwa while Tyse Barker, Moses Merrill, Fernando Guerrero and Logan Storto bring tournament experience with them to the court.
"These guys have been playing tennis for a long time and are all phenomenal players," Roberts said. "It helps to have people that know what they're doing so I can set them on something I want them to do and correct the little things as we go along."
Ottumwa was scheduled to open the season facing Des Moines Roosevelt in a rematch of last year's CIML Metro conference championship dual. Weather, however, has moved that dual back to May 2 meaning the Roughriders and Bulldogs may once again decide the Metro title when they meet at Jon Kneen Courts.
Pursuing a conference title, however, is just one of the goals that Roberts has in mind for the Bulldogs this season.
"I feel like a few of these guys can make it to state this year," Roberts said. "We have some very strong athletes on the team this year. I think that's going to help. They stayed in shape throughout the winter. Now that we're playing some tennis and getting the rust knocked off, the athleticism is going to come out and get us to where we need to be."