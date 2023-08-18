IOWA CITY — It's been a busy week for Cale Leonard.
First came a trip to the 123rd U.S. Amateur, where Leonard competed in two rounds of stroke play at historic Cherry Hills County Club in Colorado. In his first trip to the same tournament that has been won by some of the all-time greats in golf, from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods, Leonard posted rounds of 83 and 84 finishing with a 147 (+23) total.
Just one day after wrapping up his first trip to the U.S. Amateur, the University of Iowa officially welcomed the former Ottumwa High School state champion into their program. Leonard will be joining the Hawkeye men's golf program after playing his freshman year of college at Drake University
“We are happy to welcome Cale to the team,” Iowa head men's golf coach Tyler Stith said. “He had a very strong junior record and established himself as one of the best players in the state of Iowa. Cale is a strong, athletic player with tons of upside potential.”
Last season, Leonard posted a pair of top-25 finishes, including a tie for 24th place at the Iowa Fall Classic, hosted annually by the Hawkeyes at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside. Leonard's 18-hole round low was a 71 (-1) at the Zach Johnson Invitational.
Leonard closed out his stellar four years of high school golf for the Ottumwa Bulldogs by winning the individual 4A state championship as a senior during the 2021-22 season. Leonard outpaced the field by two strokes at five-under par (139) at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls, his second top-10 finish at the state golf meet, posting a pair of birdies on two of the final three holes to clinch the title.
Leonard won the 2022 Midwest Junior Championship at Glen Oaks Country Club. In 2020, Leonard was named Iowa Golf Association Junior Player of the Year.
