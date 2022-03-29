Canny signs to run at Central

Ottumwa senior Asa Canny (middle) signs his letter of intent on Wednesday inside the OHS athletic and activities office to run cross-country and track at Central College. Canny is joined at the signing by his parents, Lisa (second from left) and Luke (second from right) as well as Ottumwa head boys track and field coach John Lawrence (far left) and Ottumwa head boys cross-country coach Jeff Smith (far right).