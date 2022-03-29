Canny signs to run at Central

OTTUMWA – Asa Canny made it official on Tuesday afternoon, signing his letter of intent to become a part of the Central College running program competing in both cross-country and track for the Dutch.
The Ottumwa senior, however, began to envision himself running at Central after attending the school's cross-country camp this past summer.
"We got to be inside the (Kuyper) Fieldhouse and on the course. That was a really cool experience," Canny said. "Being only 45 minutes away from home, I thought that was a really good opportunity to still be able to come back home, see family and hang out with friends when I have the chance. I feel like it's going to be a good time."
Canny heads to Central having led the Ottumwa boys cross-country team each of the past three years as the runner closest to qualifying for state, coming within a minute of a state berth three times including his junior season in which he was just 9.9 seconds away from a trip to Fort Dodge. Canny just began his senior season of track and field this past Friday at the Steve Roth Relays, placing sixth in the 3,200-meter run for the Bulldogs in 11:10.99 after breaking 18 minutes this past fall during cross-country season.
"It's always good to see people go through our program and go on to run at the next level," Ottumwa head boys cross-country coach Jeff Smith said. "Asa put in his time. He put in his miles. He's very disciplined. I'm sure that will continue at the next level.
"He deserves this. We talked throughout his four years running at Ottumwa. I kept telling him that he kept putting in the time and putting in the miles, it would all pay off. We're seeing that now. I have no doubt he'll be successful at the next level with his work ethic."