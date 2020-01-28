ELDON — Brodie Mairet, a senior at Cardinal High School, has earned an academic scholarship to Coe College. Mairet will also be competing on the Kohawk archery team starting next fall.
Mairet will be studying International Business at Coe while becoming the first member of the Cardinal archery program to compete in the sport on an intercollegiate level. The Cardinal Comet Archery Club was started in 2008.
Mairet was one of 450 archers that competed in Cardinal's home archery tournament this past Saturday. The Comet senior placed seventh in 3D competition with a score of 272 and 10th in block target archery with a score of 273.
The Cardinal Shooting Comets will next be in action at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's home tournament this Saturday, Feb. 1.