ELDON — The Cardinal Shooting Comets archery teams opened the season at Eddyvillle tournament this past weekend. The Comets came home with all three teams placing first in block and 3D targets.
Individually, the Cardinal archers placed in elementary block:
— Alexis Cooper shot a 207 for second place.
— Zoe Ruiz shot a 206 for third place.
— MacKenzie Morton shot a 201 for fourth place.
— Karter Crosby shot a 157 for eighth place.
— Bradley Novak shot a 194 for 10th place.
— Hunter Dimmitt shot a 193 for 11th place.
In elementary 3D:
— Kinzer McDaniel was third with a score of 208.
— Jax Stocker was 15th with a 169.
— Alexis Cooper took first place for elementary girls with 202.
— Zoe Ruiz was third with a 194.
— Karter Crosby placed fourth with a 166.
— MacKenzie Morton placed fifth with a 159.
— Jordan Clark shot a 151 for seventh place.
— Addisyn Hartley shot a 143 for 10th place.
In Middle School block competition:
— Gareth Whennan lead the middle school boys with a 262, placing second.
— Levi Jarvis shot a 258 for fourth place.
— Asa Hedgecock shot a 250 for fifth place.
— Wyatt Brainard placed eighth with a 247.
— Kenna Kirkpatrick shot a 251 for fourth place for middle school girls.
— Emma Short placed fifth with a 247.
— Jolene Ruiz shot a 243 for eighth place.
In middle school 3D:
— Levi Jarvis shot a 253 for second place.
— Gareth Whennem shot a 251 for third place.
— Asa Hedgecock shot a 251 for fourth place.
— Dawson Eakins placed seventh with a 250.
— Chase Shaw placed ninth with a 248.
— Trenity Coats shot a 236 for fifth place.
— Kenna Kirkpatrick shot a 234 for seventh place.
— Emma Short placed eighth with a 232.
In high school block competition:
— Cameron Wheaton led the girls with a 283, placing first.
— Haylee Fountain shot a 276 for fourth place.
— Lauren Sloan shot a score of 274 for fifth place.
— Paityn Carnes placed sixth with a 273.
— Annika Hicks placed seventh with a 268.
— Sidney Countryman placed eighth with a 267.
— Deagon Eakins shot a 266 for fourth place.
— Zachary Smith placed sixth with a 259.
— Koby Britt placed eighth with a 257.
In high school 3D competition:
— Cameron Wheaton will also medal for first place with a 280.
— Cassidy Brown placed third with a 272.
— Addison Rupe placed fifth with a 270.
— Paityn Carnes shot a 270 for sixth place.
— Haylee Fountain shot 259 for 10th place.
— Deagon Eakins placed fourth with a 260.
— Koby Britt placed seventh with a 259.
— Zachary Smith placed ninth with a 250.
The next tournament will be in Ottumwa on Saturday.
