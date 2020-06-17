KALONA — Landon Becker tossed a six-inning shutout on the pitching mound, striking out five batters while allowing just four hits as the Cardinal baseball team easily secured a 12-0 win in six innings at Hillcrest Academy.
Becker and Peyton Johnson both collected infield singles to get the Comets started on Wednesday, setting up Blaine Bryant for an RBI single and Logan Chickering for a sacrifice fly to give Cardinal a 2-0 first-inning lead. Dawson Lewis added a two-out RBI double to left, scoring Bryant to complete a three-run opening frame.
Johnson, who rallied Cardinal briefly on Tuesday from an early 4-1 deficit against New London with a bases-clearing triple, continued to swing a hot bat on Wednesday for the Comets. The former Ottumwa Bulldog had three hits against Hillcrest Academy, driving in three runs while scoring twice.
New London handed Cardinal a 12-5 loss on Tuesday in the season debut for the Comets. The Tigers scored six times in the third inning to snap a 4-4 tie and never looked back.
Cardinal secured their first win of the season in the sixth inning on Wednesday. Hunter Dossey stepped up with the bases loaded and delivered a bases-clearing three-run double to center, giving the Comets a 12-run cushion.
Cardinal (1-1) heads to Burlington-Notre Dame on Thursday night.