ELDON - At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Cardinal Community School District will officially join the South Central Conference.
“We are excited about the new challenges and opportunities a larger conference will bring,” Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen said. “This is a new era for Cardinal athletics and activities.”
The change comes after Cardinal’s reclassification as a Class 2A school in all of their athletics, with the exception of football and wrestling.
“We will be the smallest school in the conference, but we feel that will motivate our coaches and athletes to perform at a high level,” said Chris Becker, Cardinal activities director.
According to Becker, the decision to switch conferences ultimately was made to help benefit students and their family members allowing for shorter distances to travel for conference games as well as more game and activity options. Albia, Centerville, Chariton, Clarke (Osceola), Davis County (Bloomfield), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Knoxville currently comprise the South Central Conference while the SEISC, in particular the south division that Cardinal is currently a part of, consists of Central Lee, Danville, Holy Trinity (Fort Madison), New London, Burlington-Notre Dame, West Burlington, WACO (Wayland) and Van Buren County (Keosauqua).
“I'm looking forward to shorter road trips for our kids and giving them the opportunity to compete in a great conference at all levels,” Becker said. “We have a chance to develop new rivalries with some local schools, but still maintain some of the rivalries that we have had in the past.
“I'm excited to be a part of a great conference that takes pride in academics, arts and athletics."