OTTUMWA — Deb Carlson scored her very first hole-in-one on Saturday while playing in the Wapello County Children's Alliance golf tournament. Carlson sank a tee shot into the 117-yard 15th hole using a five-hybrid.
Witnesses were Kathy Jaske-Gardner, Kathy Courtney and Carol Haupert. The team finished with a round of 65, finishing one shot out of potentially winning the first flight of the tournament.
Tyler Dowd, Riley Guest, Nate and Matt Smith won the championship flight of the tournament with a round of 55, winning a playoff over Mike Lane, Dillon Wilson, Pete Biddenstadt and Tony Floden. Pat Sparks, Greg Tweedey, Rocky Stevens and Ricky Lathrop won a three-team scorecard playoff for the first flight with a round of 64 while Jay Carolus, Keith Baxter, Darrin Alderson and Todd Lappin won a five-team scorecard playoff in the second flight.
Prizes won during the tournament included Clint Tuller making the longest putt on the second hole and Paul Vandevender making the longest putt on the 18th. Marilyn Stempel had the closest shot to the pin on the eighth hole while Colby Reed had the closest shot to the pin on the 13th.
Rick Lathrop had the longest men's drive of the tournament on the sixth hole. Janice Zeller unleashed the longest women's drive on the 16th.
Cedar Creek Golf Course will be hosting a Labor Day four-person best shot tournament on Monday with tee times being held throughout the morning starting at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $35 per person and $25 per season passholders.
Ladies and super seniors (70 and older) will play from the red tees on Monday while juniors under 13-year-old and seniors (60-69) will play from the gold tees. All other golfers will play from the white tees.
The tournament will be flighted with pin prizes available to win. For more information on the tournament, contact Cedar Creek Golf Course at 641-683-0646.
