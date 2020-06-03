OTTUMWA — Yes, Carollin Mellin is one of only four Ottumwa High School female runners to win a state track and field championship.
She’s also the only one of the four to find international success on the track having started her career winning both the 100 meter hurdles and long jump titles as a second grader competing in France.
“That was my first ever official meet in Arc-lès-Gray in 2008,” Mellin said. “I won the race and ended up tying for first place in the long jump.”
According to Mellin’s mother, Cyndi, the result made quite an impact.
“When she won the (100 meter hurdles) race, every was chanting ‘American. American,’” Cyndi Mellin said.
From France to Ottumwa and soon, to Hamilton, New York. Mellin signed her official letter of intent to run cross-country and track next season at Colgate University, becoming the third Bulldog girls track and field senior to sign with a four-year program.
“I took official visits to Iowa, Iowa State, Western Illinois and I talked with the coach of the Air Force Academy. It was a really hard decision. My final three were Iowa, Iowa State and Colgate. I had to decide between those three.”
Of those final three, Iowa had one advantage Iowa State and Colgate did not. Had Mellin joined the Hawkeyes, she would have joined her state championship-winning teammates and friends Grace and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, who signed with Iowa earlier this year.
“That thought crossed my mind. Grace and Alli even talked with me about how much fun it would be to run together for another four years,” Mellin said. “We’ll always remain friends. I know they’ll always be supporting me. I know I’ll always support them. Even though we’re running at different schools, I think we’ll all have amazing experiences.
“The beauty of it is that we’ll still see each other. We’ll probably be over the moon when we see each other over Christmas break.”
Mellin certainly has the resume that is deserving of a collegiate scholarship. Besides qualifing to run at three state cross-country meets while also competing during the fall for the OHS girls swimming team, Mellin joined Grace and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch in several state relay races running multiple times in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
The history-making teammates and friends have been running together for several years, going back to their days competing in the Evans Middle School meet at Schafer Stadium.
“We raced together the first time in sixth grade,” Mellin said. “We made sure we were all in different heats because we didn’t want to race against each other because we were already friends. When Alli and I started running cross-country together as freshmen, that’s when we became super close.”
Both Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch are looking forward to seeing what their longtime friend will accomplish starting next season at Colgate. Besides being one of Ottumwa’s first state track and field champions, Mellin was also a valedictorian for the OHS Class of 2020.
“I know she’s going to do incredible things. I can’t wait to see what she does,” Alli Bookin-Nosbisch said. “I’ll miss being teammates with her and getting to run with her, but I know that she will do incredible things in her future.
“Not only is Carollin a great runner, she’s a great person all around,” Grace Bookin-Nosbisch added. “She’s been one of my best friends growing up through middle school and high school. It’s been an absolute blessing. I know she’s going to do great things. I can’t wait to watch her.”
Competing in the Patriot League means Mellin will get a chance to travel and compete at more unique locations including the Naval Academy next spring. While most of the meets Colgate will run in are located in the northeastern portion of the country, Mellin hopes to earn another chance to run again at the Big Blue Oval in Des Moines as a university qualifier for the Drake Relays.
“If you had told me at the age of 12 that I’d be a state champion, I probably would not have believed it,” Mellin said. “If you told me back then that I’d be a Division I college athlete getting a chance to run in upstate New York, there’s no way I would have thought that could happen. To be where I am now is pretty amazing.”