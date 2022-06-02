OTTUMWA — Golfers teed it up on Monday at the end of a holiday weekend, participating in the Memorial Day 'Red, White, Blue' four-person best shot golf tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Mike and Marcus Giltner teamed up with Charlie and Logan Alexander to post the low score of the tournament, winning the championship flight by a stroke with a final round of 58. Clint Tuller joined Eric, Brenda and Seth Jensen in producing the second-lowest score with a round of 59 while Doug Techel, Ted Palmer, Larry and Jaxson Coble finished third in the championship flight with a round of 61.
Ottumwa High School state champion Cale Leonard joined younger brother Carson along with fellow OHS golf teammates Cade Houghland and Sam Matthiesen in winning the first flight on a card-off with a score of 65. Bob Baker, Mark Nickel, Todd Nickel and Don Kerby came out on top in a seven-way card-off for first place in the second flight after seven teams brought in scores of 68 on Monday.
Brenda Jensen not only finished as a member of the tournament's runner-up team, but also sank her second lifetime hole-in-one. Witnessed by her teammates, Jensen sank the ace with a pitching wedge on the downhill 161-yard par-3 fourth hole.
The Seton Catholic School four-person best-ball tournament is scheduled to be played on Saturday at Cedar Creek with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Registration will take place at 8:30 a.m.
2022 Memorial Day "Red, White, Blue" Four-Person Best Shot
At Cedar Creek Golf Course
Ottumwa
*-places determined by card-off
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. Mike Giltner, Marcus Giltner, Charlie Alexander, Logan Alexander 58
2. Eric Jensen, Brenda Jensen, Seth Jensen, Clint Tuller 59
3. Larry Coble, Jaxson Coble, Doug Techel, Ted Palmer 61
Zach Payne, Pete Lakich, Alex Weideman, Eric Weideman 62
Jim Enloe, Ken Ross, Kevin York, Doug Sloan 62
Jake Thomas, Spencer Smallwood, Kyle Ward, Weston Mitchell 63
Steve Creamer, Kyle Creamer, Jake McCrea, Matt Ehret 64
Tessa Guest, Riley Guest, Dylan Guest, Seth Moore 64
Kolton McDonald, Seth Johnson, Lee Grimes, Gerald Stiles 64
FIRST FLIGHT
*-1. Cade Houghland, Sam Matthiesen, Cale Leonard, Carson Leonard 65
*-2. Mark Zeller, Janice Zeller, Nathan Wilson, Susie Wilson 65
*-3. Kelly Spurgeon, Randy Thomas, Keith Crawford, Jason Damerval 65
Chad Willis, Michelle Willis, Sean Flattery, Jackie Flattery 66
Roger Ware, Randy Ware, Dane Ware, Dusty Ware 66
Blaine Sylvester, Emily Tams, Scott Ridgway, Kip Stuart 66
Drake Bitner, Seth Jones, Dylan Webster, Jake Harp 67
Dick Guiter, Al Taylor, Tony Fetter, Mark Fetter 67
SECOND FLIGHT
*-1. Bob Baker, Mark Nickel, Todd Nickel, Don Kerby 68
*-2. Jim Burgess, Tim Burgess, Doug Bauman, Stan Blew 68
*-3. Buzz Conger, Grant Chaney, Hunter McCoy, Tyler Bookin 68
Bill Owens, Bob Breckenridge, Mike Sly, Jim Schlarbaum 68
Vince Mejia, Jordan Pleima, Zach Weldon, Austen Crews 68
Kevin Hatfield, Libby Chesnut, Brett Messerli, Cheri Beeson 68
Brett Bennett, Chris Bennett, Randy Bennett, Ed Wood 68
Emilee Morrow, Chad Morrow, Allison Steinbach, Jake Steinbach 69
Tom Johnson, Tim Guiter, Barry Moore, Todd Moore 69
Erick Gabel, Jamie DeWeese, Shannon McCoy, Mike Callas 69