OTTUMWA — The Cedar Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed the great weather Tuesday morning for a round of ‘Circle 5 Holes.’ Each golfer circled five holes on the back nine they thought they would score the best on.
Carol Haupert and Susie Wilson tied for first place in Flight A, finishing ahead of Ann Allison and Margo Sears. Deb Carlson won Flight B while Kathy Jaske-Gardner and Joyce Witzenburg shared second-place honors.
Bev Abel finished first in Flight C. Janey Huston finished second.
Connie Peck posted the top score in Flight D. Jo Stewart and Janey Vinyard tied for second.
Wilson had a chip-in during the round while Witzenburg finished with the lowest number of putts. Jenny Stokes made the round’s longest putt while Zeller had the closest shot to the pin.