OTTUMWA — On a hot day on the course, the Cedar Creek women's golf league looked to deal out some hot hands during a round of poker golf on Tuesday.
The scores of the round combined two games into one. Players with the same score on the most holes wins with the lower score beating the higher score (putting five scores of four on a scorecard beats a player with a scorecard that featured five scores of five, giving the first golfer the winning hand).
Janice Zeller, the overall medalist for the round, came home as the winner in Flight A with Patti Meyer finishing second. Jenny Stokes finished first in Flight B while Joyce Witzenburg placed second.
In Flight C, Deanne Fear finished first ahead of Judy Grooms and Judy Messerschmitt. Kathy Jordan finished first in Flight D while Mary Jo Helgerson placed second.
Luann Swanson recorded a birdie on the sixth hole. Carol Haupert, Leann Price and Susie Wilson had the lowest putts during the round.
Marilyn Stempel had the closest shot to the pin with an approach shot on the third hole. Mary Jo Helgerson made the longest putt during the round with a putt on the eighth hole.