Cedar Creek Ladies enjoying season

OTTUMWA — Oh sure. Next Tuesday morning, one golfer will finish with the top overall score of the annual Cedar Creek Women's Golf League tournament.
In the end, over 40 golfers have felt like winners coming out this summer to participate in a weekly, friendly round of golf. After finally getting to begin the season back in May after waiting out the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cedar Creek ladies are happy to be back in full swing.
"You couldn't ask for a better group of ladies to come out and golf with," said Sally George, who had the lone chip-in last week on the second hole on a day in which, fittingly, golfers 'threw out their putts.' "Every one of us are good friends. We all get along really well. We all have a lot of fun together and we get to take any frustrations we might have out on a little white ball."
The top three golfers after playing the front nine of the league tournament will be grouped together next Tuesday to play the back nine together. Susie Wilson will take the lead into the final nine holes of play with Leann Price and Janice Zeller joining her on the tee at 9:36 a.m.
If you're looking for fierce competition with a title on the line, however, you might want to get your fill this weekend watching the Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championship in person at Fox Run. If you're still not satisfied, the PGA Championship will be concluding in primetime Sunday night on CBS.
Don't expect that same tension next Tuesday at Cedar Creek. That's the beauty of the Cedar Creek Women's Golf League. As was the case earlier this week, as scores were being turned in from the front nine, every golfer is happy to hear an improved score turned in by everybody that participates.
"There's no drama here. Everyone roots for each other," Price said. "It's awesome. I love it here and everyone is welcomed with open arms."
The first nine holes of play on Tuesday will set 10 groups of players flighted in by their scores. The first group tees off at 8:32 a.m. Golfers in Flights C and D, who played the back nine this week, will head to the front nine next Tuesday while Flights A and B will head from the front nine to the back nine.
The league will continue throughout the month of August, something that was not a guarantee when several activities had to be canceled to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Cedar Creek's reopening back in mid-April allowed both the Thursday men's senior league and Tuesday's women's league to get back out on the course at the start of June.
"We've had some players that have situations that they have to be more aware of the COVID situation. We work with that to make sure everyone can stay healthy and enjoy being a part of the league," Price said.
"Greg (Wilson) has also done a great job of helping make sure everything is safe for us, getting PVC noodles in the holes at first so we didn't have to reach in at first," George added. "We take turns also bringing food out because we can't have luncheons. We work together really well and we're always looking for new members."
For more information on participating or any questions regarding league play at Cedar Creek Golf Course, call 641-683-0646.