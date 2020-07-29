OTTUMWA — With the league tournament on the horizon, the Cedar Creek Ladies golfers took to the course on Tuesday in which all putts were thrown out.
The event score was calculated by deducting the number of putts on the round from their total score. Janice Zeller finished first in Flight A while Luann Swanson placed second.
Deb Carlson celebrated her birthday on the course by finishing first in Flight B, Jenny Stokes placed second.
Deanne Fear placed first in Flight C with Judy Grooms, Judy Messerschmitt and Carol White also shared second place honors. In Flight D, Barb Hull finished in first place while Mary Jo Helgerson finished second.
Vicki Johnson finished with the lowest number of putts in the round. Sally George had a chip-in on the second hole while Kathy Jaske Gardner's had the closest shot to the pin with a shot on the fourth hole. Janet Vinyard made the longest putt of the round with a putt on the seventh hole.
The Cedar Creek Ladies golf league tournament begins next Tuesday, Aug. 4, with golfers playing the front nine unflighted. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the tournament with the golfers being flighted and playing the back nine.