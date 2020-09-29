OTTUMWA — The Cedar Creek Ladies Golf League wrapped up the 2020 season on Tuesday with a round of best-position team golf.
Luann Swanson, Janey Huston and Judy Grooms finished first in Flight A while Barb Hull, Deanne Fear and Mary Jo Helgerson finished in second place. In Flight B, Amy Budan, Ann Allison, Kim Ardueser and Sally George placed first while Cherielynn Westrich, Judy Steeples, Kathy Jordan and Marilyn Stempel placed second.
The round was followed by a luncheon that included season awards and a small gift for each golfer that participated this season. Each golfer received a new golf towel that was embroidered with 'Cedar Creek Ladies Golf Covid 2020.'
"Even though times were difficult this year, we had a little time each week we could feel some type of normalcy," Ardueser said.