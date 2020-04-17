OTTUMWA – Cedar Creek golf course has opened, weather permitting, with carts allowed. The course had been closed since Mar. 23 due to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Tee times can be reserved by calling the golf shop at 641-683-0646. The practice range, golf shop and snack bar will remained closed until May 1.
For those that come out to the course, please read signs posted on the doors. The course is also asking anyone coming out to golf to call ahead, remember to practice social distancing and stay as far apart as possible.
Golf carts will be sanitized in a proper manner.