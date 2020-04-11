OTTUMWA – It wasn’t an easy decision for Adam Wilson to make.
Many businesses around the country, many deemed non-essential, have been forced to temporarily close their doors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In Iowa, golf courses have been allowed to remain open, though with certain restrictions in place.
After initially opening for the season on the first weekend in March, Wilson temporarily closed Cedar Creek Golf Course back on March 23 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Wilson had intended to re-open on April 4.
Instead, the golf course remained closed. For now, it will stay that way until April 30 as Wilson is actively forgoing the income that comes with having an open golf course in the middle of spring.
“We’ve already ordered all our merchandise that we sell in the clubhouse. It all showed up before this whole thing happened and you still have to pay all those bills,” Wilson said. “I’m sitting on merchandise that I can’t sell. As for tournaments, I really don’t know if we’ll be able to have tournaments or leagues this year. That’s where golf courses make most of their money.
“The spring is a pretty crucial time for surviving in the golf business. People are antsy to get out first thing in the spring and it shows. You can’t make that time up later.”
While Wilson understands the financial pain that comes with not being open right now, the choice to close Cedar Creek throughout April was not a state, city or county mandate. Wilson made the choice and stands by it in the name of the greater good.
“I don’t want to be contributing to the spread (of the coronavirus),” Wilson said. “It’s a difficult decision to make. We’re making $0 right now. We do have memberships sold and you do have to consider that, but right now our goal is safety first. If we get through April 30 with people staying home and we don’t contribute to the spread, we might be able to be open with some restrictions.
“You can’t put a date on anything, really, right now. In my opinion, we should all be closed. Golf is a non-essential business.”
“All be closed” is the key part of that statement, because while Cedar Creek is closed, other golf courses in Iowa have remained opened including Oskaloosa Golf Course, Knoxville’s Pine Knolls, the Pleasantville Country Club and the Waveland Golf Course in Des Moines.
“We had a meeting and talked about it, but we thought it would be a good place to go to get out of the house and get some exercise,” Angie Landgrebe, course manager at Gateway Recreation in Monroe, told the Newton Daily News. “Our members have done a good job following the social distancing guidelines.”
Landgrebe cited one reason that led to the decision to stay open was because Gateway Recreation is 90 percent membership-based. All courses that are open are putting in various restrictions to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Waveland Golf Course in Des Moines, located in the heart of Iowa’s largest city, in the heart of the county with the third-most cases of the coronavirus, has put in several new guidelines to remain open including:
• Customers are able to book tee times online with an option to prepay.
• Customers are guided in and out of the clubhouse at one access point.
• Signage is displayed communicating new policies and procedures.
• No loitering or gathering is allowed inside or outside the clubhouse.
• No seating is available in the clubhouse or outside.
• Employees are wearing gloves at all times.
• Customers are not able to get closer than six feet to the staff.
• Markings on the floor in front of counters prompt customers to stand six feet apart.
• No more than four people are allowed in the clubhouse at a time for check-in.
• Only pre-packaged food and beverage is being served for carryout.
• Surfaces, including bathrooms, countertops and doors, are being sanitized hourly.
• Golf carts are being staged 6 feet apart.
• All golf carts are sanitized before and after rounds.
• Customers are being asked to take their own carts, though that is not required for families.
• Outside staff is wearing gloves.
• Tee markers and ball washers have been removed.
• Flagsticks have been retro-fitted so balls do not enter the hole. Any ball that remains within one club putter-length of the cup is considered in the hole.
Similar guidelines are in place at golf courses that choose to remain open. Wilson, however, feels there’s another factor that needs to be taken into account when determining whether or not to remain open.
“For us, most of our golfers are seniors. We’re trying to protect that,” he said, referring to the age groups of adults 61-and-older that are the most at-risk. “They might be the most susceptible to either getting this or showing the worst symptoms.
“We have to try and protect people. If the government isn’t going to step in and tell golf courses to shut down, I’m doing that and I stand by it.”
Wilson applauds other golf courses that have made the decision to shut down completely. Those that have found open courses to golf on welcome the chance to get outside and find a much-needed distraction.
“I went and played with a couple of friends last week,” Ryan Morgan, Ottumwa’s head girls golf coach, said. “We didn’t get a cart. We had to walk. You don’t have to touch the pin. You don’t have to touch anyone else. Being cooped inside isn’t healthy for you either. It’s a good thing to get outside just as much for your mental health as it is for your physical health.”
Wilson, however, is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus at any course choosing to remain open. While new restrictions are in place, there are no restrictions in place for the number of golfers that can show up on any given day.
“I went by one course and it looked like they were having an outing. There were maybe 100 cars in the parking lot,” Wilson said. “That’s not what social distancing means. It’s not 150 people going out and playing a round of golf.
“Even with all the restrictions, I don’t know how effective it can be to keeping this from spreading around. To me, it’s just too much of a risk. It’s not worth trying to make an extra buck. Even though it hurts us, I feel like this is right and safe thing to do.”