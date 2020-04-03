OTTUMWA – Due to the extended social distancing guidelines, Cedar Creek Golf Course announced on Friday the decision to remain closed throughout the month of April.
According to post on Cedar Creek's Facebook page, the course will remain closed until April 30. Different options will be re-evaluated at that time. Cedar Creek closed temporarily on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
"This is not solely our own decision, as we are following the government's decision to close all non-essential businesses at this time," Cedar Creek course manager Adam Wilson said. "Golf is not an essential business, regardless of what other courses in the area are doing. We firmly believe that this is the right thing to do during this critical time in order to slow the spread of this virus and to protect the health of all of our wonderful customers and employees.
"This is a very serious matter and we strongly recommend that people stay safe and save lives by staying home. Remember, we are all in this together."
The course will continue to provide updates through their Facebook page. For any further questions, call the course at 641-683-0646.