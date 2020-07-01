CENTERVILLE — Centerville graduate and former three-time state qualifier Joe Stephens will receive the Bob Siddens High School Excellence Award from the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa later this summer. Stephens will be honored on Aug. 22 at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo
The Bob Siddens High School Excellence Award is presented to a current Iowa high school wrestling coach who exemplifies the high standards that Siddens set during his coaching career at Waterloo West. Siddens was inducted into the GBHOF in 2003 and was the inaugural recipient of the coaching award in 2012.
Stephens was an assistant coach at the University of Northern Iowa from 1996 to 2000 before becoming an assistant coach at Underwood High School in 2005 in western Iowa. Since becoming the program's head coach in 2010, Stephens has led Underwood to eight finishes in the top 10 at the Iowa High School State Wrestling tournament, including five finishes in the top five.
Stephens has coached seven state champions and five more state finalists at Underwood. At Centerville, Stephens was a three-time state qualifier, finishing fourth and second.
Stephens became a two-time national qualifier for the University of Nebraska before transferring to the University of Northern Iowa. Stephens also qualified for nationals with the Panthers.
Tickets to the 2020 Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa induction ceremony can be purchased online at dgm-nwhof.ticketleap.com.