CENTERVILLE — The Redettes picked up their fifth game win of the season, but fell 3-1 to a South Central Conference foe.
Centerville fought to a 28-26 win in the first game of Tuesday’s match against Chariton. But the Chargers would fend off the next three close matches to take their fifth win of the season.
The Redettes remain winless in best-of-five matches, claiming three victories in best-of-three bouts. Centerville had won seven of their previous eight matches against Chariton heading into Tuesday.
Chariton opened up to a 7-3 lead in the fourth game. Centerville battled back, ultimately tying the match 8-8.
After trading side-outs, Centerville would start to open the lead. They’d climb ahead 17-11 at one point in the game, and led 20-16 late.
Then came the Chargers, ultimately tying Centerville 21-21 late. Chariton would end up winning 25-23.
Centerville (3-12) will be in Williamsburg for a tournament on Saturday, and they'll travel to Clarke on Tuesday.