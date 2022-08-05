OTTUMWA – When the going got tough on Friday during the 18-and-under championship match against his twin brother, there was only one word that Quintin Hull needed to say.
"Vamos!"
The Spanish term for 'let's go' or 'let's do it' helped push Hull through five matches in three days at the fourth-annual Dan Staggs tennis tournament. Finally, after over two hours in 90-degree heat and humidity, Quintin Hull simply dropped to his knees in the middle of Jon Kneen Courts after Trey Hull could not return his brother's serve on match point clinching a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 battle of brothers for the 18-and-under division title. to pull out a tough two-plus hour battle with Trey Hull, winning the 18-and-under division title in a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 battle of brothers on Friday afternoon.
"I have a friend from Argentina that is going to play tennis at Central College with Trey and I," Quintin Hull said. "He's really good and he'd say it during the worst times during a match, like after a double fault. I just kind of started copying him. I'm not sure if he was saying vamos or vamanos, but I started saying vamanos and it just keeps me in every match."
So did the strategy that comes with playing someone as familiar as a twin brother. Quintin Hull was ultimately able to put the pressure on Trey, who was playing his sixth match in three days, by exploiting the weaknesses of his brother during the decisive third set.
"He has a crushed foot. He doesn't have the same endurance as me," Quintin Hull said. "I knew I just had to outlast him to win."
It appeared that Quintin Hull was going to put away a dominant sweep in the championship match, winning 11 of the first 14 games, before Trey Hull responded by picking up his aggression and attacking the net with more confidence. As a result, Trey Hull caught his brother at 5-5 and ultimately forced a second-set tiebreaker, winning 7-4 to put his brother back on his heels while sending the final to a third and final set.
"That was some of the best tennis I've played in my life," Trey Hull said of the second set. "I told myself that I'm too tired to keep moving, so I'm going to try to put the ball away every chance I got. I hit the ball as hard as I could and used my forehand as effectively as I ever have."
Trey Hull, however, could not get ahead of his brother in the decisive third set. Quintin Hull won the final three games of the match, raising his hands in the air after clinching a tough seventh game to open a 5-2 lead before initially falling the court in exhaustion before getting back up to share and a handshake and a hug with his brother after securing match point.
"I tried to target his backhand, hit it deep and if he was caught back, hit a drop shot to make him run up," Quintin Hull said of his winning game plan. "I knew that if I could get him to the net, I knew I could finish him off. Trey can't hit that monster forehand if he never gets the ball hit to him. We've played each other a million times. I wouldn't have wanted to play anyone else.
"I just couldn't keep it up in the third set," Trey Hull added. "Quintin played really well. He played really defensive, had some good volleys and served the ball pretty well."
While brothers were battling for the 18-and-under Dan Staggs tennis tournament title, Marcus Storto was following in the footsteps of his brother on Friday. Two years after Logan Storto outlastest Fernando Guerrero for the 14-and-under title, younger brother Marcus had to battle to the end to win the same championship ultimately completing a 6-2, 7-6 sweep of Carter Mason by winning a 7-2 tiebreaker.
"It's really tough when you've got to play in a tiebreaker. I thought we might end up going to a third set," Marcus Storto said. "I pay a lot of respect to Carter. He played really great. I was getting tired. Carter was doing a great job getting his serves in and making some big shots. He played amazing."
Facing the prospect of being forced into a decisive third set in a match after nearly two hours in the heat of the day, Storto went back to a simple strategy to clinch his first tennis title. Storto just kept the ball between the lines, focusing on getting his serves and returns in ultimately leading to a pair of aces during the championship-clinching tiebreaker.
"It's the first tournament I've ever played in, so it's pretty awesome to come out of here winning a championship," Storto said. "It makes me more confident to go out there and try to win the next tournament I play in."
