OTTUMWA — The day began with Fernando Guerrero battling for nearly three hours for the 14-year-old championship at the second-annual Dan Staggs Classic.
The day ended with Guerrero’s older sister making tournament history in a match that lasted over two hours on Tuesday. Monse Guerrero became the first female champion of the Ottumwa tennis tournament, beating out defending champion Toby Schmidt in a three-set thriller 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4 at Jon Kneen Courts for the 18-and-under title.
“It was a long match, but it was pretty good,” Monse Guerrero said. “My brother had a pretty good match too. We spent a lot of time on the court. He placed pretty good, too.”
In fact, the Guerreros racked up over eight hours of time on the court over four combined matches. Fernando Guerrero lost a thrilling 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 championship match to Logan Storto, coming up one game short of his first tournament title before playing later on Tuesday afternoon in the consolation quarterfinals of the 18-and-under tournament, losing 10-8 to Tyce Barker while his older sister was wrapping up a 6-1, 6-2 championship semifinal win over Jake Nelson.
“I’ve never played a match that went nearly three hours before,” Fernando Guerrero said. “It was hard and it was hot, but it felt good. I’ve never won a trophy before. Now, I just need to figure out how to get that first-place trophy.”
That first-place trophy was in the hands of Storto, who earned his first tournament title the hard way. After losing the opening-set tiebreaker, Storto was down 5-3 in the second set before rallying back to force and win a second-set tiebreaker.
“I just had to fight to win and fight until the end,” Storto said. “I just started to get the shots in instead of trying to go for winners all the time. I was a little more confident once I got it into the third set.
“Usually, my matches only go about an hour-and-a-half. Near the end of the second set, I was pretty tired. I had to drink a lot of water.”
The action was just heating up as the tournament’s other female competitor, Angie Allgood, advanced to the adult championship match with 6-1, 6-4 win over Austen Merrill. The match was scheduled to take place on Monday, but was pushed back as storm delays and fierce competition including Merrill’s 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win over Mark Gardner would have forced the match to take place shortly before 10 p.m.
“I was fine coming back out here and playing two matches (Tuesday),” Allgood joked. “I’m not sure I was up for playing that late.”
In the end, Caleb Vasconez would earn a 6-1, 6-4 win over Allgood in the adult division championship match. Vasconez swept through three matches in his first tournament since having his freshman tennis season at Simpson College cut short due to the coronavirus.
“I’ve tried to come out here as much as I could to work on my game,” Vasconez said. “I was a bit rusty at the start of the tournament, but I think I got better. I think this is going to benefit me a lot going into my sophomore season. It was just fun to get back out here and have that competition.”
Vasconez and Allgood walked off the court just as Monse Guerrero was wrapping up a 7-4 win in the first-set tiebreaker of the 18-and-under final with Schmidt. The defending champion responded by winning a tough second set, earning a late break of serve to help clinch a 6-4 win that set the final into an immediate third and decisive set.
“I just tried to do my best on every single ball. Some balls were hit so well that I just couldn’t get to them,” Guerrero said. “I just kept going. I just kept trying to hit my best shot every time. I tried to make every ball I returned difficult to hit. It was just a matter of not giving up.”
Guerrero and Schmidt continued to test each other in the final set. First, Guerrero responded after losing the second set earning an early break on the way to building a 4-2 lead.
Schmidt, however, responded with a break of serve to pull within 4-3. Neither player would hold serve over the final four games with Schmidt erasing one match point while trailing 5-3, but had a pair of late double faults that allowed Guerrero to clinch the championship.
In the end, the defending champ could only tip his hat to the new champion of the Dan Staggs Classic.
“She outplayed me. There wasn’t really much I could do,” Schmidt said. “She earned the win. She earned this championship.”
The Dan Staggs Classic will have two more matches to wrap up play at Kneen Courts outside the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club. The 18-and-under consolation final, pitting Lucas Barnes against Zarren Kirubakaran, will be held at noon while the adult consolation final will wrap up the tournament on Wednesday evening.