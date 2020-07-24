DES MOINES — Seven weeks of regular season play and the expansion of the postseason to include all teams around the state were the two major changes announced Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association for the upcoming high school football season.
To better prepare for the 2020 varsity football season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Friday the development of a revised schedule plan which allows for member school adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Football remains the only Iowa high school sport with regular season schedules and postseason qualifying managed by the IHSAA. The revised plan considers flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation and possible COVID-19 cases as rationale for changing previously announced varsity football schedules.
Dates will remain unchanged for the first practices (Aug. 10) and first night of competition (Aug. 27). The weeks for the Iowa High School state football semifinals (Nov. 13-15) and finals (Nov. 20-21), scheduled to be held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, also remain unchanged.
This revised plan was approved by the Board of Control on Friday. The IHSAA plans to release further fall season and sport-specific guidance next week.
Team schedules will be compiled and released when available.
Under the 2020 scheduling plan, teams will have the option of scheduling five, six or seven games within the seven weeks of regular season play from Aug. 27 through Oct. 9. All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason, meaning all teams are assured an eighth game on Oct. 16 for the first round of the playoffs.
Brackets for postseason play will consist of six rounds for each classification. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality and team availability as primary considerations. This is intended to be a one-time measure for postseason formatting with originally-scheduled format for the regular season and postseason returning in 2021.
The first two weeks of the season (Aug. 27 thru Sept. 5) will be optional game dates. Opponents, locations, and participation may determined by member schools in 11-player football.
With all teams allowed entry into the postseason, the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will not be utilized in 2020 to determine at-large berths or seeding. Teams in Classes A-3A will play their scheduled district games in the previously established order over the final five weeks of the regular season with the original schedule of games that would have started been played in weeks 5-9 now being played in weeks 3-7.
Participating schools in Class 4A, including the Ottumwa Bulldogs, will schedule their own regular season games. The previously announced group format and success model will not be implemented in 2020.
The IHSAA encourages conferences to collaborate in creating their schedules. Ottumwa had a similar collaboration this summer with the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, resulting in the OHS baseball and softball teams combining to play 44 of 48 games against CIML opponents.
Eight-Player teams, including Moravia, will play the final all seven weeks with their original schedule of their final seven games in tact, opening the season with the originally-scheduled Week 3 opponent. Due to the number of teams in the classification, Eight-Player has opponents scheduled on the optional dates of the first two weeks. Teams in Eight-Player may opt out of those contests, but may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the IHSAA.
Due to the potential of positive COVID-19 cases forcing players and teams to miss games in the 2020 regular season, the revised plan does not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county or local health department determinations. Any missed games due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up. Teams may work with the IHSAA and new possible opponents should they have open dates due to scheduled opponents missing games.
Teams with scheduled games against out of state opponents may attempt to reschedule those contests during the optional first two weeks of competition.
Providing for start dates as currently scheduled, the IHSAA requests member schools state their intent to participate in football’s regular season and postseason by August 17.