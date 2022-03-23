OTTUMWA – Less than a year ago, becoming a national champion was probably the furthest thing from Evan Budde's mind.
After all, just six months ago, Budde never would have foreseen that he would be part of a team that had a chance to contend for a title. The Ottumwa High School graduate was preparing for his freshman at Indian Hills Community College with no plans on joining IHCC's cheerleading program.
"I never thought I would compete on a cheerleading team. If you asked me that six months ago, my answer would have been 'why would I ever do that?'," Budde said.
Budde was one of several Ottumwa graduates, and one of many former Iowa high school students, to return home this week with a national championship medal around his neck as part of the first national title claimed by the Indian Hills competitive cheer team. For the first time in program history, Indian Hills received no deductions during their performance at the Cheer Ltd. Nationals, winning the Small College Co-Ed Intermediate team championship this past Friday in South Carolina.
The Warrior cheer squad members and coaches returned home this week from Myrtle Beach. The school held a reception for the team that included a replay of the championship-winning performance.
"Every time I watch it back, I noticed something different that these kids accomplished during that routine," IHCC head cheer coach Cyndi Mellin said. "Cheerleading is so different. You're doing a routine to choreography and to music, but it's athletic at the same time. There are times when the kids are looking at me like I'm crazy because they're not trusting the choreography and they're not seeing the whole picture.
"For these kids to put that trust in me, that Coach is going to make this happen and is going to work it out to make us look good, takes a lot. It's something I appreciate so much that they trusted me to do my job to make them look how they needed to look on the mat."
Since being named the Competitive Cheer Coach/Game Day Experience Coordinator at Indian Hills in December of 2014, Mellin has steadily built the program into one that could compete at the national level. The program has been coming off consecutive seasons that were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, cancelling nationals in 2020 while altering the 2020-21 season as IHCC found themselves cheering inside an empty Hellyer Student Life Center during Warrior basketball games and volleyball matches while also having to deal with the unique challenges of performing routines while dealing with new health and safety guidelines.
“Tumbling and stunting with a mask on can be really dangerous,” IHCC sophomore Vanessa Schmeizer said. “They slip so easily. It can really throw a lot of things off during a routine.”
Schmeizer showed incredible determination last year at the 2021 Cheer Ltd. Nationals, performing in the both the Open Hip-Hop Elite competition and the Small Coed College team competition with a very short break in between testing her physical and mental strength by keeping two performances in her head all while trying the stay hydrated in between performances. Competing under much more normal circumstances last week, Schmeizer and her IHCC teammates posted what may go down as the all-time best scoring performance by the program in a national meet as the Warriors didn't miss a beat avoiding any mistakes that would have led to point deductions.
"It was a very clean routine, which the judges really like. All our hard work really came off," Schmeizer said. "We went in with a very good mindset. I calmed everyone down before. I gave a little speech reminding everyone that we had this. We've been working hard for two weeks. Everyone was so locked in and focused. Everyone knew what we had to do."
Lucy Brookhart, along with Schmeizer, helped bring home a national championship by executing flawless tumbling during the performance. The Muscatine native has been competing in cheerleading for nearly two decades starting out in All-Star cheer at the age of 4.
"I started out in River City All-Star and stuck with that until I started middle school. I started experiencing other sports, ran cross-country, but returned to cheerleading in high school," Brookhart said. "It's really cool to win a national championship. I literally started crying when we were walking down the beach as a team after the performance. It is such a different experience when you've been working towards this particular moment for so long. You get that feeling and you realize this is what you've been working for. This is what you've been spending all your time and effort for. I'm getting goosebumps talking about it."
What make the IHCC cheer program so unique is that it features athletes such as Brookhart, who have been involved with cheerleading throughout most of her life, and athletes like Ottumwa graduate Klaire Hatfield who just started in the sport at Indian Hills this past year. Hatfield played volleyball at Ottumwa, but had never cheered before talking with some of her friends from Ottumwa who were about to join the Indian Hills cheer program.
"I just kind of made a joke that if Coach Mellin puts me on the cheer team, I'll make her a cheesecake," Hatfield said. "I was invited to come to practice. I showed up and Coach Mellin told me she'd love to have me on the team. It was just a way to step out of my comfort zone. I never saw myself becoming a national champion.
"I still have to make that cheesecake for Coach Mellin."
Hatfield's initial conversation was with Mellin's daughter, Isabelle, who had plenty on her plate competing in multiple sports at Ottumwa in high school before signing with the Indian Hills running program to compete both in cross-country and track. While she has grown up watching her mother coach and guide the IHCC cheer program, Mellin certainly did not see herself being part of the team.
"People would ask me in high school if I was going to cheer at Indian Hills. My response was always 'No. Hard pass.' I loved watching the cheerleaders, but I would never see myself doing that," Isabelle Mellin said. "When it came to my senior year at Ottumwa, I started thinking that maybe I should. I just decided to do it.
"With everything Isabelle was involved in, it certainly never crossed my mind she's want to be a part of the team," Cyndi Mellin said. "When she first asked me about joining, I thought she was joking. When she told me she was serious, I was little bit surprised. As it turns out, she's become a huge part of our team."
Besides joining Brookhart, Schmeizer and Nicholas Millbrooks in tumbling, Mellin joined fellow Ottumwa graduate Sydney Schlarbaum in synchronization during the stunt sequence. In the end, the student athletes from all backgrounds with all sorts of different experience levels in both cheerleading and other sports came together to vault Indian Hills from an upstart program to one that can now call itself a national champion.
"I do my own music and my own choreography, which is unusual for a college coach. Most coaches hire someone to do their music or do their choreography," Cyndi Mellin said. "I know this routine perfectly. I know where everyone is supposed to be and what's supposed to happen. This team was hitting the routine so well, I was putting more stuff in. They had it down so well that it was jam-packed. It gave us the chance to score well.
"Once we hit what's called a handstand up to prep, when the bases for Isabelle and Sydney hit those, you can hear me screaming on the video. I knew at that point we were good and we had it."