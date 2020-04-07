OTTUMWA – Indian Hills placed sophomores Chris Childs and Tyon Grant-Foster on the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American basketball teams. Childs was named to the second team and Grant-Foster was an honorable mention choice.
Childs capped his lone season at IHCC with the All-American recognition after a year in which he set the school single-season record for 3-pointers with 107. The transfer from St. Joseph’s (Conn.) and New York native of the Bronx, averaged 14.2 points per game, second on the squad, shot over 45 percent from 3-point range and better than 88 percent at the free-throw line.
Childs made at least one 3-pointer in 31 of the 32 games he played this season while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Childs has committed to sign with Bryant University in Rhode Island this month.
Grant-Foster, from Kansas City, led the 30-3 record Warriors in scoring with his 16.4 average. Grant-Foster also pulled down 6.5 rebounds per contest, led the team with 48 blocks, shot 48 percent from the field and 72 percent from the foul line.
Grant-Foster improved on his freshman numbers of 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Warriors were 57-10 in his two seasons at IHCC. Grant-Foster signed a letter-of-intent at Kansas in the early signing period last November.
Childs and Grant-Foster earlier were first-team all-region picks. The duo are the 29th and 30th Indian Hills players to earn All-American honors. This is the ninth year in a row that Indian Hills has had at least one basketball All-American.
Indian Hills joins Georgia Highlands and Pearl River as the only NJCAA Division I schools with two All-American selections.