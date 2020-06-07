OTTUMWA — The Central Iowa Metropolitan League released procedures for spectator admission to high school baseball and softball games this summer on Friday. These procedures were developed by the 18-member schools, including Ottumwa High School, to help ensure that participants, staff and spectators can safely enjoy both sports in a manner that promotes social distancing.
One of the key notes regarding Ottumwa’s softball and baseball team pertains to spectators attending games at any of the Des Moines Public School venues, including all five of Ottumwa’s normal CIML Metro conference opponents. Those attending games at Des Moines East, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines North, Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines Roosevelt are required to wear a mask unless underlying health issues make it unsafe for the individual.
Both the Ottumwa softball and baseball teams will play varsity doubleheaders at Des Moines Roosevelt on July 1 and at Des Moines North on July 6. The Ottumwa Community School Board will discuss on Monday transportation for the OHS baseball and softball teams this summer with the recommendation to allow students to ride with parents while also providing a bus for students whose parents are unable to attend.
Students would ride one to a seat to the road games. Buses would be cleaned and wiped down before and after each trip.
Also announced on Friday by the CIML for the upcoming high school baseball and softball season:
• Roster limits of 28 combined players and coaches at all levels for all teams.
• Schools will distribute two tickets per player in uniform and two per coach at each level to be used at that level throughout the season. This ticket will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use a school-specific pass to gain entrance for the contest. The ticket only allows an individual to purchase admission, has no cash value and may only be used at the venue and event listed (i.e. varsity baseball tickets may only be used at the baseball field for the varsity contest).
• This ticket will ensure that the individual may purchase admission up until the conclusion of the first game of a doubleheader at the same level. In events featuring a doubleheader at the same level (varsity baseball, varsity softball, 10th-grade baseball, ninth-grade baseball and ninth softball), individual schools may allow additional persons to pay admission if space allows after the conclusion of the first game at their discretion.
• In combined events (JV/Varsity), the venue will be emptied after the first game. Individuals holding a ticket to pay for admission for both contests will only be required to pay one time.
• Individual schools are responsible for communicating their seating availability and social distancing plan for each venue. At all venues, individual family household units (two people) are encouraged to sit together to help with overall capacity. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs in the event the bleachers meet capacity.
• Ticket gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the contest.
• Admission for all regular season contests is as follows: Varsity Baseball and Softball $5. JV Baseball and Softball when combined with Varsity $5. Lower Level contests (ninth-grade, 10th-grade, JV when not with Varsity) $4. Exact change is appreciated at all locations.
•Concessions will not be offered at venues with the exception of Harlan Rogers Park. Coolers will be allowed to be brought in for individual use except at Harlan Rogers Park and are subject to inspection.
• Individual schools may require additional measures be taken and those will be posted and communicated in advance.
• The CIML will continue to monitor, update and communicate information and procedures to keep everyone as safe as possible.
The CIML has based the procedures upon guidance received from Governor’s Office of the State of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association. For more information, contact CIML commissioner Tom Kinseth at 515-571-8980.
Both the Ottumwa softball and baseball teams open their seasons with varsity doubleheaders on Monday, July 15, at West Des Moines Valley. The Bulldog squads will host their first varsity doubleheaders on Wednesday, July 17, against Ankeny.