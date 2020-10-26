DES MOINES — The Central Iowa Metropolitan League, based upon guidance received from Governor’s Office of the State of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association, has released its procedures for spectator admission to the CIML member school Winter Sports seasons.
These procedures in each respective sport were developed by the 18-member schools to help ensure that participants, staff, and spectators can safely enjoy sports in a manner that promotes social distancing.
Individual schools are responsible for communicating their seating availability and social distancing plan for each venue at home events. At all venues, individual family household units are encouraged to sit together to help with overall capacity.
Individual schools may require additional measures be taken and those will be posted and communicated in advance. Spectators attending these events are required to wear a protective face covering unless underlying health issues make it unsafe for the individual.
CIML SATs (student activity tickets) will not be honored on the road this year for students in 9-12th grade.
Basketball
● All spectators are required to wear a protective face covering for admission and throughout the duration of the contest.
● Travel Squad Limitations:
○ Travel squads sizes are as follows: Varsity squad limit is 20 people which would include: all players, coaches, stat person, and filmer. At the Lower Level games the travel squad will be limited to 18 people.
● Schools will distribute two (2) tickets per participant in uniform and two per coach at each level to be used at that level throughout the season. This ticket will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use a school specific pass to gain entrance for the contest. The ticket only allows an individual to purchase admission and has no cash value and may only be used at the venue and event listed (i.e. varsity tickets may only be used at the varsity contest).
● The host school will be responsible for developing the admission ticket for each contest or meet and the host school will communicate the distribution or purchase to the opponent’s activities office.
● The host school will determine the number of spectators for bleacher capacity for the home team depending on their venue. The CIML has varying sizes of bleachers for spectators and fan limitations to ensure social distance.
● No visiting cheerleaders
● No Pep Band performance will be allowed
● Dance Team performances are left up to the local school district
Wrestling - all levels (Varsity, JV, Sophomore, Freshman)
● All spectators are required to wear a protective face covering for admission and throughout the duration of the contest.
● Travel Squad Limitations:
○ The wrestlers from the visiting school will only travel if they have a match that night
○ The visiting wrestlers will be encouraged to leave following the JV meet if travel allows with a parent or the school’s transportation.
○ 3 coaches on the bench for JV Matches and 3 coaches on the bench for varsity matches
○ 1 manager per mat
● Schools will distribute two (2) tickets per participant in uniform and two per coach at each level to be used at that level throughout the season. This ticket will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use a school specific pass to gain entrance for the contest. The ticket only allows an individual to purchase admission and has no cash value and may only be used at the venue and event listed (i.e. varsity tickets may only be used at the varsity contest).
● The host school will be responsible for developing the admission ticket for each contest or meet and the host school will communicate the distribution or purchase to the opponent’s activities office.
● The host school will determine the number of spectators for bleacher capacity for the home team depending on their venue. The CIML has varying sizes of bleachers for spectators and fan limitations to ensure social distance.
● No visiting cheerleaders
● No Pep Band performance will be allowed
● Dance Team performances are left up to the local school district
Boys’ Swimming - all levels (Varsity, JV, competitions)
● There will be no visiting spectators allowed this year. Space will be reserved for the swim teams coaches and meet workers.
● Home spectators capacity will be a local control decision.
● All spectators are required to wear a protective face covering for admission and throughout the duration of the event.
Bowling Girls’ and Boys’ - all levels (Varsity, JV)
● There will be no visiting spectators allowed this year. Home school spectators attendance will be left up to the local school and bowling establishment.
● Space will be reserved for the bowling teams and coaches. All spectators are required to wear a protective face covering for admission and throughout the duration of the event.
● All local facility guideline will apply during the High School competition is taking place