CIML fall sports guidelines announced

OTTUMWA — The Central Iowa Metropolitan League has released its procedures for spectator admission to the CIML member school fall sports seasons, including the seasons for the Ottumwa High School athletic programs.
Much like the summer season, the CIML procedures are based upon guidance received from Governor’s Office of the State of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
These procedures in each respective sport were developed by the 18-member schools, including Ottumwa, to help ensure that participants, staff, and spectators can safely enjoy sports in a manner that promotes social distancing.
Individual schools are responsible for communicating their seating availability and social distancing plan for each venue at home events. At all venues, individual family household units (two people) are encouraged to sit together to help with overall capacity.
Individual schools may require additional measures be taken. Those additional measures will be posted and communicated in advance.
Spectators attending these events are required to wear a protective face covering for admission and throughout the duration of the contest unless underlying health issues make it unsafe for the individual. CIML student activity tickets will not be honored on the road this year for students in grades 9-12.
Visiting spectators will be limited to a minimum of 160 tickets. The CIML has varying sizes of bleachers for all spectators, including on the visitors side of the field, and may have fan limitations to ensure social distance.
No visiting cheerleaders will be allowed on the sideline. Marching band performances or pre-game performances are left up to the host school.
For volleyball at all levels (varsity, junior varsity, sophomore and freshman), roster limits will be set with the number including all players and coaches on each team. Varsity volleyball teams will be limited to 18 members, while all other levels will be limited to 14 members with 14 each for two separate freshman teams.
Schools will distribute two tickets per player in uniform and two per coach at each level to be used at that level throughout the season. This ticket will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use a school specific pass to gain entrance for the contest.
The ticket only allows an individual to purchase admission and has no cash value and may only be used at the venue and event listed (i.e. varsity volleyball tickets may only be used at the varsity contest). The host school will be responsible for developing the admission ticket for each volleyball match and will communicate the distribution or purchase to the opponent’s activities office.
New start times and time limits have been established for each level. Freshman level matches will have 45-minute time limits with start times of 4:45 p.m. Sophomore and junior varsity-level volleyball will also have 45-minute time limits with start times of 6 p.m. Varsity matches will not have a time limit and will begin at 7:30 p.m.
It is a recommendation for teams and spectators to leave the gym area at the end of each match, if possible. Transportation may be a factor. If so, teams are encouraged to sit together in one area keeping social distancing.
For girls swimming at all levels, limited space and seating at CIML pools will not allow for any visitor spectators to attend the meets. Space will be reserved for the swim teams coaches and meet workers while home spectator capacity will be a local control decision.
Both cross-country and boys golf at all levels will only require protective face coverings when spectators are unable to socially distance themselves from others. Any limits on teams and/or individuals competing in a CIML-hosted meet will be determined by the hosting school.
The CIML will continue to monitor, update and communicate information and procedures to keep everyone as safe as possible.