OTTUMWA — Two days. Two courses.
Four true Ottumwa golf champions.
The Greater Ottumwa City Golf championships will be held starting Saturday morning at Cedar Creek Golf Course. The annual two-day tournament was finally set earlier this summer as golf courses around the state finally started to re-open fully with regular days of golf including leagues and tournaments resuming despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The August dates are not the only changes to the 2020 edition of the city golf tournament. For the first time, the tournament will be held on both Ottumwa golf courses with Cedar Creek playing host for Saturday's first round while Fox Run will host Sunday's final round.
"I play here (at Fox Run) all the time, so finishing up out here I think really suits me," said Aaron O'Brien, who will be seeking to successfully defend his men's city golf championship this weekend. "I think this is how it should always be. It should always be one day out at each course."
The idea for both courses to host a round came from a discussion between the course managers. Mike Steffen brought up the idea to Greg Wilson, who has hosted the city championships every year both days at Cedar Creek.
"I remember going back to 1988 the city championships being held out there and the Ottumwa Amateur was always held here," Steffen said. "Now that the Ottumwa Amateur isn't played, I just thought it would be a nice way for people to experience golf at both courses. I think it helped draw a few more people out to participate this year."
Not only does participation in this year's City Golf Championships allow the opportunity to play both courses over the weekend, but players also received a free practice round at both courses with their entry fee. That's four rounds of golf in one week for one price.
"That's probably the biggest factor in why we're getting so many new people that haven't played in the past," Wilson said. "We've had a very busy year. People couldn't go bowling, go to the gym, go out to eat. Golf has been something that everyone has been able to participate in. We got fortunate on that deal."
Golfers will compete in men's, senior men's, super senior men's, women's and the women's senior division with the super senior men's division available depending on participation. To be eligible, golfers must reside in Wapello County and have a season pass to Cedar Creek or must be a member of Fox Run.
Players make their own pairings for Saturday's round at Cedar Creek. Following that round, players will be flighted and grouped based on their scores for Sunday's final round.
"I think there's a lot of excitement out there and I think part of it is because of the chance to play both courses," Wilson said. "It will definitely be unique compared to previous city tournaments. Both courses should play pretty fast because of the heat coming in this weekend.
"Our course is a little more open and there are a few more challenges at Fox Run that are different from what you'll find at Cedar Creek. It could lead to a pretty wild tournament. I'm pretty excited to see how it works out."