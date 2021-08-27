OTTUMWA – For Sigourney-Keota, it's becoming an expectiation after consecutive one-loss seasons.
For Cardinal, it's could be a season unlike any other.
Two teams that met for the first time in postseason play have very little in common when it comes to their pasts. Both the Comets and Cobras, however, share a common amount of excitement about their respective prospects heading into the 2021 season as S-K looks to build off the program's depeest postseason run since their last state championship season in 2005.
As for Cardinal, last season's 49-0 loss to the Cobras in Sigourney did little to dimminish what the Comets accomplished clinching a winning season with a historic 38-29 postseason win at Pekin one week earlier. Many of the same players that produced that historic success return this season looking to produce perhaps the best season in the history of the Cardinal High School football program.
"(Coach) Landon (Miller) pushed us in the summer from day one, that we have to be a bigger and better team," said Jones last fall after throwing a pair of touchdown passes and returning a fumble 91 yards for a score in Cardinal's first win over Pekin in nearly five decades. "Everyone on the team helped, the fans cheering us on, that really motivated us."
Fittingly, Cardinal will open their most anticipated season seeking to make more program history by earning consecutive wins over Pekin when the two teams meet at Cardinal on Aug. 27. It is certain to be the most highly-anticipated season opener the Comets have ever played in returning many members of a talented senior class that includes Jones, Blaine Bryant, Landon Becker, Ian Liles, Tristin Cloke and all-state receiver Griffin Greiner.
"There's three tiers in Iowa football," Miller said. "There is the tier where you're not very good, and that's where we were. Then, there is the tier where you can beat not-very-good teams, but you're not close athletically.
Miller has sighted the tier that programs like S-K has been at for several years, the tier that the Cobras witnessed up close twice last season falling by a combined score of 117-8 in two meetings over three weeks to close out a historically successful season for the Comets. Whether Cardinal can take that next step and either make it or at least come close to that final tier will be determined throughout the course of the next two monts.
"It's a different level," Miller said of the tier S-K currently resides at. "We're trying to knock that door down, but it's going to take more time."
S-K can certainly be considered among the top programs in Class 1A thanks to 18 wins in 20 games over the past two seasons. After seeing a potentially perfect season end bitterly without a playoff berth in 2019 after closing the regular-season with a home loss to Mediapolis in a district championship game, S-K steamrolled through most of the regular season last fall holding on late for a 27-21 lead at Mid-Prairie to open the 2020 campaign before winning their next eight games by an average margin of 38.3 points per win.
In the moment of truth, S-K made the plays to get back among the elite teams in the state by winning a 35-32 state quarterfinal thriller over Columbus Catholic. Levi Crawford, one of S-K's top returning players this season, had a key interception during that contest as the Cobras booked a return to Cedar Falls with a 12-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that ate up over five of the final seven minutes in the game.
"The last couple of years has kind of shown the committment of our kids," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "We've got a great core of kids coming back from last year's team. The expectation is to be right back where we were last year and take another step forward."
Once again, the Cobras have well over 50 kids out for football with 53 kids working throughout the summer to be ready to add to the growing success of the proud S-K football program. The Cobras have their own returning signal caller in Cade Molyneux, who accounted for over 1,200 total yards of offense throwing eight touchdown passes while rushing for nine more scores.
Of course, players like Molyneux are seeking to fill in the role as senior leaders that helped the Cobras make a run to the state semifinals for the first time in 16 years. Gone is the all-state, multi-faceted Brady Duwa who could make an impact offensively, defensively and on special teams as well as Sam Sieren, the latest athlete to rush for over 1,500 yards (1,706 to lead S-K last season) and score over 20 rushing touchdowns (25).
"Those guys did so many things that didn't even come up in the stat sheet," Jensen said of the 2020 seniors that left their mark on the S-K football program. "They just understood what we were trying to accomplish. We've got some young guys fighting for those spots, but up front most of our front seven are returning starters.
"We're going to be fine up front. The question will be can find that same production on the back end."
While Cardinal and S-K look to battle through Class 1A, District 6 for winning seasons and postseason berth, it figures to be another season of growth in Keosauqua for the Van Buren County Warriors. After a promising start to the season, winning 40-21 over Central Lee, VBC dropped the final six games of last season but showed heart at times even in defeat and return several young starters including juniors Sam Warth, Cayden Summers and Wyatt Mertens who combined for over 1,000 rushing yards (1,064) and eight touchdowns on the ground last season.
“We just have to work harder. I just feel like our seniors (last season) had the mindset to work hard always and put everything you have into a game,” Mertens said. “With some of our younger players, it feels like we have the mindset of doing this for fun and not for pride. You want to have fun out there, but there’s a certain point where you need to get angry and focus in on playing hard.”