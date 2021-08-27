OTTUMWA – If you like ready-made rivalries, welcome to Class 2A, District 6.
Half of the teams in the new-look six-team district are very familiar with each other, having gone up against each other year after year as rivals in the South Central Conference. For Davis County, that includes match-ups with longtime district rival Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Pennant Game rival Centerville, which the Mustangs claimed last year kicking off a resurgant season in 2020 that ended with a home playoff game.
Centerville, Davis County and EBF figure to battle it out for playoff positioning in 2021. Williamsburg and Mid-Prairie headline what could be a very competitive slate of district battles that figure to produce some incredible atmospheres with Big Reds, Mustangs and Rockets going head-to-head throughout the course of the season.
"That sense of community and community involvement with the high school team standing for something is one of the reason my dad and I wanted to come back to Iowa to a school this size," EBF football coach Todd Sisco said. "These kids are looking forward to it. They've known a lot of these kids they'll go up against since they started playing sports. It's kind of like brother against brother."
Centerville is one of just two teams in 2A, District 6 that produced a winning season in 2020, winning a playoff game with a 54-14 victory over Chariton. Besides winning five of nine games, head coach Matt Kovacevich felt like his team gained much-needed experience in how to contend with some of the top teams of the state even in disappointing losses to PCM and West Marshall.
"We learned that it's going to take more to play with teams like that," Kovacevich said. "If you want to be in the top 10, if you want to be a rated team, there's a lot more that we need to do both individually and as a team to get to that point.
"We might not have been ready for top 10 opponents last season, but we've continued to win more games than we've lost over the last five years. We're headed in the right direction. It's just a matter of getting stronger, faster and more physical to compete with a top 10 team."
The experience of the Big Reds gives them a chance to be a year better at several key positions. Sawyer Wardlow stood tall last year at quarterback as a junior, even playing through a wrist injury in last year's playoff loss at West Marshall ultimately passing for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns while carrying the ball a team-best 94 times, gaining 387 yards and scoring a team-best seven rushing touchdowns.
"I love how the seniors gave it their all throughout the entire season," Wardlow said. "Everything I accomplished wouldn't have happened without my line protecting me up front. It was hard to adjust when I hurt my wrist in the PCM game. I had to learn how to protect the ball with one hand instead of switching from one hand to the next.
"I'm pretty proud of what we've accomplished. The seniors last year set the tone for us. They made plays and made sure we could execute."
Wardlow isn't the only area team in 2A, District 6 to bring back a dual-threat signal caller. The Pennant Game rivals of the Big Reds, Davis County, is looking to build off a 3-4 season that opened with the first win over Centerville in seven years helping the Mustangs jump out to a 3-1 start.
Carson Maeder returns to guide Davis County after throwing for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall while gaining 310 yards on 73 carries, scoring six touchdowns. Maeder highlights a senior class for the Mustangs that includes top returning receiver Caeden Glosser (631 yards on 29 receptions with eight touchdowns), top rusher Gavin McCall (539 yards on 95 carries with five touchdowns) and Dawson Townsend who led Davis County with four interceptions last fall.
"We've had discussions even after we won games last year about what we're doing for each other. The boys really fought for each other throughout (last) season," said Scott Murdoch, who will be entering his second season as Davis County's head football coach. "We didn't have a lot of seniors last year, but the ones that were here really bought in. The hope is those younger guys that are about to be seniors will have learned from them.
"I think we've got a lot more guys that bought in throughout the offseason. There's a lot of things that were available to us this offseason that we didn't have available last year. It's going to be exciting to see what that leads to this season."
Also entering their second seasons sharing the helm of an area program are the father-son head coaching combination of Lloyd and Todd Sisco. It was season of mixed results in year one as the Rockets literally split six regular season games, alternating wins and losses throughout the year before finishing 3-4 with a 49-14 postseason loss at Tipton.
"We know the kids a lot better. We've had a longer summer workout program in place," Lloyd Sisco said. "We've been able to get in the weight room much more than we were able to going into last season. We've been able to do a lot more running as well in the off days when we weren't lifting."
The Rockets will need that extra strength and speed to continue implementing an offensive attack that relied on a stout rushing attack. EBF threw just 30 times in seven games for 109 total yards while racking up 1,307 rushing yards during the season.
"We're not as big as we were last year. We do miss that senior class we had last year, but the kids know us and we know them," Lloyd Sisco said. "It allows us to be a little more accurate in our position placement and the things we plan to do offensively, defensively and with our special teams."