ALBIA – If the Albia Blue Demons were possibly lacking in any motivation to start the 2021 season, the first two opponents should take care of that.
After opening the 2021 season making a 15-mile trek up Highway 5 to face one familiar rival, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, the Blue Demons will journey south down the same road 20 miles for 'The Battle of Highway 5' with Centerville on Sept. 3.
For co-head coach Justin Huber, the nearby rivals isn't all that he wants his team to get familiar with heading into the 2021 season. After five straight losing season, Huber is hoping to get back to the same basics that once produced three consecutive trips to the state football semifinals less than a decade ago.
"The guys have really bought into the team concept. We started to see some of that last year after the PCM game," Huber said. "We're up to 60 guys on the roster this year. The guys have worked really hard in the preseason. We've been wanting to push a more balanced attack. We've finally got some size up front with guys that really stepped in the weight room over the past year."
For the first time in three years, Albia will not have Blake Chance back behind center taking the snaps at quarterback. Chance racked up 5,134 yards and 59 touchdowns in his three seasons as the starting signal caller.
In those three seasons, however, Albia went just 8-18 thanks in large part to a somewhat lacking ground attack (1,405 yards and 10 touchdowns in those 26 games) and a defense that struggled to stop opponents from racking up points (972 points in 26 games). Going into this season, Huber believes Albia is physically ready to start finding a remedy to both problems.
"We're really pushing the weight room. We've hired a full time strength and conditioning coach," Huber said. "We're getting more kids bought into it. Those relationships you build throughout the year is what makes the difference."
In Garin Grinstead, Albia's starting quarterback this season figures to be more in the mold of Brett Leshen, the quarterback that helped guide the Blue Demons to the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls during their run to three straight state semifinals. Grinstead, in limted playing time, was efficient passing the ball completing 24 of 36 passes for 300 yards without throwing an interception.
Grinstead is one of five returning players to run with the football during a 3-5 season last fall that resulted in Albia's first home playoff game since beating South Tama in a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class 2A in the 2015 state quarterfinals. Gage Oddo and Damon Sovern, Albia's top two returning ground gainers with 53 carries apiece, should help take any pressure off Grinstead to simply lead the Blue Demons down the field through the air.
"We've just got to take it one game at a time," Huber said. "There's a lot of factors in the season, but if we stick together, we have a great chance to make this season special for our seniors."