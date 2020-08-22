OTTUMWA — When looking for new faces on the gridiron this season, look no further than the two area teams competing in Class 2A, District 7.
The new faces will be easy to spot this season for the Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont football teams. They'll be the faces that have a play sheet instead of a face mask in front of them.
Both the Mustangs (2-7 in 2019) and Rockets (3-6 in 2019) enter this season with brand new head coaches, including a father-son duo taking over the reigns at EBF. Lloyd Sisco, a familiar name from several decades of coaching high school football in Iowa, will join his son, Todd, in leading the Rockets this season while Scott Murdock makes his Iowa high school football head coaching debut this season at Davis County after spending time as a high school football head coach in Nevada and Missouri.
"This is my 20th season coaching football and this is the strangest offseason I've been a part of," Murdock said. "It's been good. The kids have responded well and the numbers are good. We've got a lot of returning players, so we're pretty excited."
Both Lloyd and Todd Sisco share the same feelings about the EBF Rockets, who like the Mustangs have several key returning upperclassmen at quarterback, returning seniors on the offensive line and a pair of returning running backs. The two teams close out the regular season against each other in Bloomfield on Oct. 9 before opening Class 2A postseason play on Oct. 16.
For the older Sisco, who began coaching high school football in Iowa back in 1968 at WACO, the goal of the Rockets is to shoot for the stars no matter who is standing across the field this season.
"Our goal is win every football game," Sisco said. "If you go in with any other attitude, I think you're doing everyone an injustice."
EBF returns three senior linemen (Seth Kargol, Mason Herr, Caleb Noble) along with running backs Ethan Olivas and Conner Reed. Olivas and Noble each earned All-Courier honors last fall while Alexander led the Rockets by accounting for 1,658 total yards, throwing 13 touchdown passes while rushing for two scores and leading EBF with 328 yards gained on the ground.
"Anytime you work with a group of guys who are as receptive as these guys are to being coached, it's wonderful," Todd Sisco said. "They're willing to learn new technique. It makes a coach's job delightful."
The Rockets have shown resiliency each of the past two seasons, erasing losing records at points of the past two years with three-game winning streaks that have included one-score wins over Davis County. Olivas caught three touchdown passes and drilled three extra points in Bloomfield two seasons ago, helping lift EBF to a 29-21 win that ultimately helped the Rockets play for a district title in the final week of the 2018 campaign before Alexander's fourth-down 52-yard touchdown pass to Kalen Walker late in the first half ultimately made the difference in last season's 14-7 win over the Mustangs, giving EBF two wins in less than a week and an emotional lift after losing senior teammate Mason Roberts to a season-ending injury at Albia.
"The guys are just ready to see if what they've learned will translate to positives on the field," Todd Sisco said. "Everybody likes to come out of gates and have some immediate success. When you can have some positive things happen, it's just another step in the journey. This is going to be a different year. We're just going to try to keep coaching them, keeping them focused and keep an eye on getting better each day with the hope of being at our best by the end of the year."
The Mustangs, like the Rockets, will look to several players with experience on the gridiron at the varsity level to move forward under Murdock. Davis County seems to have a bright future in story with just three seniors on this year's squad, but are hoping the present can bring some more success after going through a rebuilding process in recent seasons.
Carson Zeitler, Clayton Smith and Tyler Closser lead the group of Davis County returning players. Zeitler is a senior wide receiver and defensive back. Smith will take snaps at running back and will be counted on as a linebacker on the other side of the ball. Closser will help anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.
Seven juniors also return with varsity experience. Carson Maeder is back as the team’s quarterback and linebacker. Gavin McCall will share running back duties with Smith and will also provide some toughness on defense as a linebacker. Hayden Boas, Spencer Boas and Trey Armstrong return as linemen on both sides of the ball. Dalton Reeves will join Zeitler in the receiving core again this season and is also a promising linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.
“The majority of our starters will be on their third-year of varsity experience,” said Murdoch. “Many of them started as freshman two years ago. These boys have are, ‘all in’ and have made major improvements in strength and speed since last year.
“Our weaknesses will become our strengths. I believe our team and community need more confidence. The more we all believe in each other, the more likely we are to achieve.”
Like the Siscos at EBF, Murdoch isn't putting any restraints on the limits of the Mustangs. All three area coaches are hoping to guide their teams to incredible success, even playing in a district that involves district powerhouse Williamsburg and up-and-coming programs like Mid-Prairie and Central Lee.
“We will finish first in our district. We will not put limits in our ability to win,” Murdoch said. “The team is looking forward to this football season. We are hungry for competition and doing what we are passionate about."