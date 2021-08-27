FAIRFIELD – Overcoming obstacles.
Nate Weaton preaches it every day as head coach of the Fairfield High School football team.
This past year, Weaton has not only talked the talk, but walked the walk. Not long after leading the Trojans to a victory for the first time in last year's season opener against Knoxville, Weaton began one his biggest battles off the field after being diagnosed with testicular cancer last fall.
Almost one full year later, Weaton has a clean bill of health heading into his third season as Fairfield head football coach. The Trojans open the season at Mount Pleasant seeking to continue building gradually after going from a winless 2019 season to a 1-7 record in 2020.
"We're really excited about what we see. What we're really excited about is that all these classes have a couple of years under their belts of taking some lumps and learning some pretty hard lessons," Weaton said. "We're seeing that experience coming into camp and coming into practice. The boys are more mature and more ready with what we need to do."
Weaton has remained positive throughout his tenure as Fairfield's head football coach, finding positive aspects even after going 0-9 in his first year at the helm. The Trojans took those lessons and opened Weaton's second season earning a thrilling 15-7 win over Knoxville last August, leading several players on their first journey to the top of Trojan Stadium to ring the victory bell.
"It meant the world to these guys," Weaton said of that first win last season. "Once you start to feel what it feels like, you want it back. What we saw was a desire to get it back. That led to some of the best numbers we've had in the offseason with 35-40 kids, which is significantly more kids than we've averaged in the past."
Ultimately, the season-opening win over Knoxville was the highlight in what proved to be a challenging season on and off the field. Weaton received his diagnosis in late August and had be away from the team for treatment starting in mid-September.
"We talk all the time about adversity, how to deal with it and how to attack it," Weaton said. "I don't like to talk about my personal situation, but it's real. I was certainly faced with adversity that I wouldn't wish upon anybody. It was a good opportunity for me to show them how to attack it and, hopefully, set a good example."
While Fairfield didn't win another game last season, the Trojan football program may have come even closer together with their coach fighting for his life. Throughout his treatment and recovery, members of the team reached out to show their support for Weaton.
"The boys did exactly what I expected them to do. They took everything in stride and kept plugging away here while I was away sitting in treatment for hours a day," Weaton said. "I got text messages all the time from the boys letting me know they were thinking of me and wanting to know how I was doing.
"You get emotional just thinking about it and talking about it, because you can't get through those things with faith, family and friends."