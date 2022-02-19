WEST DES MOINES – In two months and five days, the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team went from a team that could only score eight points in 32 minutes against West Des Moines Valley to a team that had 10 points in just eight minutes on Saturday.
There was certainly growth from the young Bulldogs this season. Still, the seventh-ranked Tigers were still too tough for Ottumwa as a run of 18 unanswered points in the second quarter helped Valley nail down a 62-22 win in the Class 5A, Region 8 semifinals.
Valley (17-5) will be back home at Coldiron Fieldhouse on Tuesday night with a spot in the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament on the line. The Tigers will host eighth-ranked Iowa City West (19-3) in what could be a classic regional championship battle.
Elise Jaeger led Valley on Saturday with a game-high 14 points while Meredith Rieker produced a solid floor game for the Tigers with 10 points, a game-high six rebounds and a game-high five assists. Sophia Hope came off the bench to pour in 10 points for Valley while blocking three Bulldog shots.
Nellie Morgan led Ottumwa in the season finale with six points while Miya Fuller scored five. Four points from Brylee Jaeger and two points from Hunter Caldwell resulted in 17 of Ottumwa's 22 points on Saturday coming from four of the eight Bulldog freshmen on Saturday's varsity roster.
Chloe Bradley scored three points on Saturday for the Bulldogs while Kennedy Hugen scored two. Bradley, Hugen and Addison Ransom all played their final games for Ottumwa as three seniors depart guiding the Bulldogs to a final record of 6-17 this season.