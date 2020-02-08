FAIRFIELD — T.J. Stuart figured the road to the state duals would be tough.
At least the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont is headed in the right direction.
The Rocket wrestling team matched Albia with six district qualifiers on Saturday at the Class 2A, Sectional 16 tournament with four sectional champions including two opening-minute wins by top-ranked senior Sage Walker at 182 pounds. EBF scored 218 points, easily winning the sectional team title with 33.5 more points than runner-up Knoxville, advancing to compete in the regional dual tournament on Tuesday night at seventh-ranked Winterset.
EBF, ranked 23rd, will face No. 21 Harlan in one of the two regional semifinal duals that will be wrestled in central Iowa. Winterset, the host team, will take on Knoxville who rallied late in the championship round at Albia to overtake Centerville for second place. The Big Reds finished third with 177 points, sending five wrestlers to next week's Class 2A, District 5 tournament in Knoxville.
Albia, wrestling the sectional meet at home, finished fourth with 160.5 points. The Blue Demons matched EBF with six district qualifiers on Saturday highlighted by Carter Anderson. The fifth-ranked sophomore improved to 33-2 on the season winning the 106-pound sectional title for the Blue Demons by pinning EBF freshman Tyler Schutt in 1:28 and Knoxville freshman Marco Alejo in 55 seconds.
No wrestler on Saturday, however, spent less time on the mat in a championship performance than Walker. The state runner-up at 170 pounds last season need just over a minute to improve to 42-0 on his senior season, pinning Knoxville senior Wyatt Darnell in 32 seconds and Central Decatur junior Dakota Boswell in 35 seconds. Walker has won 89 of his last 90 matches with the lone loss coming in last year's 170-pound state final, a 4-2 decision against Mount Vernon's Paul Ryan.
Joining Walker in Knoxville next Saturday are EBF teammates Cadyn Hill (113), Trestin Sales (145), Hunter McFadden (152), Alan Angle (160) and Connor Reed (195). Hill, Sales and Angle all won sectional titles for the Rockets while McFadden and Reed qualified as district runner-ups, avoiding wrestlebacks after tough championship match losses. McFadden lost a 15-0 tech fall in 2:22 to Centerville junior Lucas Henderson while Reed was edged in the final seconds, 12-11, by Central Decatur sophomore Tegan Carson.
Anderson will be joined by Albia teammates Dawson Bonnett (113), Brodie Connor (120), Michael Thomas (138), Barrett Bonnett (145) and Gavin Shaw (170). All five Blue Demons finished second in their respective weight classes with Bonnett securing the sixth district berth for Albia, pinning Knoxville senior Koby Gordon at 1:35 of a true wrestleback after falling to Sales, 11-5, in the 145-pound final.
The only South Central Conference team that did not wrestle in Albia had four wrestlers qualify for the district round on Saturday at Fairfield. Davis County finished fifth in the 2A, Sectional 16 tournament with 126 points, just three behind Fairfield for fourth place and five shy of Washington for third with Dawson Townsend (106), Taylor Huggins (120), Marcus Elam (132) and Caden Hill (195) advancing to wrestle next week in Washington for state berths.
Townsend (26-4) and Huggins (31-6) both won sectional championships with Townsend pinning Washington freshman Jack Kleese in just 28 seconds while Huggins wrestled his way to a 5-2 decision against Mount Pleasant sophomore Carson Coleman in the 120-pound finals. Elam held on to second place despite losing by fall in the 132-pound final to Fairfield junior Cohyn Roach (14-11) while Hill closed out the meet bouncing back from a 7-1 loss in the championship match to Solon sophomore Gage Marty pinning Fairfield sophomore Cesar Castellanos in just 46 seconds of the final wrestleback of the day.
The Trojans will send four wrestlers including Roach to districts. Zach Westercamp won the 113-pound sectional title for Fairfield, improving to 19-9 with an 8-2 win in the finals over Mount Pleasant freshman Bowen Davis while junior teammates Logan Adam (145) and Payton Cline (152) advanced with second-place finishes on Saturday.