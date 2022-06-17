Clingman wins gold at Special Olympics USA Games

OTTUMWA – Ottumwa native Collins Clingman won gold in the men's 100-meter walk and took the bronze in the men's 50-meter run while representing Team Iowa at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.
Clingman, 34, qualified by earning a gold medal at the state level event and competed at nationals in both races that he medaled in as well as the mini-javelin throw. By winning the bronze in the 50-meter run, Clingman became the first Iowan of the 109 delegates to medal in the national event.
The USA Games is an event held once every four years in the United States, offering athletes from across the nation opportunities to compete in summer sports, including many of the 32 Olympic-type sports Special Olympics recognizes globally.
