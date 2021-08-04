OTTUMWA – Anna Dunlap had a pretty full day planned on Wednesday.
After going to work, the Fairfield all-state track standout was headed to Ottumwa to participate in her third straight day at the Warrior Sprint and Hurdles Camp. Before she left the house, however, Dunlap and her father couldn't help but catch the finals of the men's 200-meter dash.
After all, Dunlap was going to be running later in the day on the same track where one of the athletes in the Olympic race had been training on just over two years earlier.
"It was exciting to see Kenny Bednarek compete for gold," Dunlap said. "It's pretty amazing think that I would be coming to the same track he ran on and learn from the same coach he learned from not that long ago."
Brett Ewing already had in place plans to host the three-day camp open to any athletes from grades 7-12 wanting to learn about the skills to be a better sprinter or hurdler. It just so happened that the camp fell on a something of a life-changing week for one of his former athletes as Bednarek advanced through three 200-meter heats in his first Olympic games, running twice on Tuesday including his opening heat that was contested back on Monday night back in the United States, a fact not lost on Ottumwa High School girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell.
"Don't forget to watch the Olympics tonight," Mitchell told the OHS girls cross-country campers following the first night of running at Greater Ottumwa Park. "You've got to watch the former Indian Hills runner compete."
Ewing, of course, has been watching from afar as Bednarek made his run into history. Never before as a former Indian Hills athlete gone on to win an Olympic medal. Bednarek joins C.J. Bruton and Jebet Sang as the only former IHCC athletes to ever compete in the Summer Olympics.
"Kenny has been a great face for our program and a great face for junior college athletics in general," Ewing said. "It proves that this truly is a legitimate option. This isn't second-fiddle to going these other routes. There are Olympians that have come through here.
"It's been a great thing for the college. It's definitely gotten us a lot of interest from recruits wanting to come be a part of our program."
Dunlap just competed and medaled in four different events back in May at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships. With hopes of a having a special spring season on the track as a senior for Fairfield, Dunlap also feels even more inspired knowing there are several roads to achieving great things in track and field from four-year schools to possible JUCO programs like Indian Hills.
"I've been figuring out what my college path is going to be," Dunlap said. "It's pretty exciting to know there are a lot of different paths that can lead to some pretty amazing accomplishments."
Bednarek's run to an Olympic medal continues an incredible year for IHCC men's track and field. The Warriors recorded their first top-10 finish as a team at the NJCAA National Outdoor meet this past May and have 12 athletes that will be moving on to compete at four-year schools.
"I remember the day that Kenny committed here, I called my dad and told him that he's going to change my life," Ewing said. "I knew he had the ability to change the face of this program. I didn't really imagine all of this happening so quickly, but I knew he was going to be phenomenal.
"We talk all the time about leaving a legacy and leaving the program better than when you got here. Kenny's laid the groundwork for this program. Now, it's the responsibility of each kid that joins the program to keep it moving on that upward trajectory."