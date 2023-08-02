OTTUMWA — Leanna White may have been exhausted by the end of the night.
That didn't stop the Ottumwa High School girls tennis coach from walking away from Jon Kneen Courts with a smile on her face. White and former OHS assistant coach Angie Allgood were reunited on the court Tuesday in the women's championship match at the fifth-annual Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament.
It turned out to be quite the reunion as Allgood and White battled for two hours and three sets to decide the title. Ultimately, Allgood prevailed winning the final four games of the match to earn a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory in contest that featured several laughs shared between the two in between several impressive rallies.
"It was good to catch up with Angie. Sometimes, when you're not coaching together, it's hard to keep in touch," White said. "She and I have both been very busy this summer. We haven't really gotten to play at all. It was good to see here and catch up with her."
Allgood, who made it to the championship match in each of her two appearances at the Dan Staggs Tournament, shared the same feeling.
"It was a sweet surprise to have Leanna be a part of this tournament," Allgood said. "It was nice to go up against her, but it was just as special to get to reconnect with her."
The fourth day of the fifth-annual Dan Staggs Tournament was a good day for players with coaching experience. Besides the reunion of the Ottumwa girls coaches, current Davis County head boys tennis coach Tucker Henderson showcased his skills on the court sweeping twin brother Quintin Hull (6-1, 6-2) and Trey Hull (6-3, 6-2) advancing the men's championship match.
"My guys (at Davis County) like to give it their best at practice, so I have to give it right back. They like to try and take me down, so I give them a few opportunities," Henderson said. "You've got two guys that are 21-years-old and in great shape. That's the best I've seen Trey play and I've played with him a few times. That was the closest he's ever played me. He was giving it his all to try and beat me."
Hull, who had advanced earlier in the tournament with wins over Austen Merrill (6-2, 6-0) and Jarrett Wellings (6-1, 6-2), had Henderson on the run during several points during the semifinal match on Tuesday. At one point, Hull criss-crossed shots on each baseline only for Henderson to do his best Jimmy Conners impersonation by running down shots that were seemingly destined for winners during the first set.
After keeping four straight points alive running from side to side, Henderson finally drew Hull in close to the net before lofting a shot over his head that just landed in. Hull couldn't help but let his astonishment be heard.
"You've got to be kidding me," Hull exclaimed.
That rally was part of a seven-game run for Henderson, pulling away from a 3-3 tie in the opening set. Despite the deficit, however, Hull fought back winning two of the next three games before Henderson finally put the match away on the 17th game with a resounding ace serve.
"I like to say that if I can get the point over the quickest, that's the easiest. At my age, I have to hit it hard and have to get it over with," Henderson said. "I can't just keep hitting for hours. That used to be my game back in high school. I used to hit hard and serve hard. It just gets harder to put too much effort into those serves. Your back starts to feel it the next morning."
Hull, who like his brother are sophomores for the Central Dutch men's tennis team, talked about his own strides made during this past year. Those strides were on display against Henderson even in the semifinal-round loss.
"Technique is the number-one thing in tennis. If you have good technique, you can make up for a lot on the court," Hull said. "If you just practice bad technique, you'll eventually reach a skill ceiling. If you practice good technique and keep playing, you'll skyrocket and get exponentially better.
"It didn't take me until my senior year of high school until I finally had what I would call good technique. Since my senior year, I've continued to get better. If you ask my senior-year self, I'd have lost this match 6-0, 6-0. If you look at Tucker, he has perfect technique. I think that's what it comes down to and I've been working and training throughout the summer to get there."
One thing is for sure. This year's Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament has proven that the area coaches can practice what they preach when it comes to getting their players both prepared to play and through big matches throughout the high school season.
"It was a matter of just trying to stay positive out there. It's tougher when you're out there playing to not get frustrated, but frustration doesn't help at all. It just takes away more energy," White said. "I took a lot of deep breaths out there. That's my best way to ease my mind back into that positive mindset.
"I can't even tell you the last time I played a full three-set match. My mind still thinks I'm 18. It's just my body that sometimes disagrees."
