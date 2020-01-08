School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football.
Parents: Shawn and Mel Bird.
Favorite television show: Fast and Loud.
Favorite movie: Step Brothers.
Favorite team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was young.
What do you like most about wrestling: The competition.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Warm up with my teammates.
Personal goals: To make it to the state wrestling tournament.
Future plans: Undecided.