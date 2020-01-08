Gavin Bird

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football.

Parents: Shawn and Mel Bird.

Favorite television show: Fast and Loud.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers.

Favorite team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was young.

What do you like most about wrestling: The competition.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Warm up with my teammates.

Personal goals: To make it to the state wrestling tournament.

Future plans: Undecided.

