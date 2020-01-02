Trent Hendricks

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: None.

Parents: Corrie Fowler and Travis Hendricks.

Favorite television show: Duck Dynasty.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers.

Favorite actor: Mia Khalifa.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: D.J. Hammes.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite vacation spot: My grandfather's house.

Biggest influence: My coaches.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In Kindergarten.

What do you like most about wrestling: Competing against different people.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Prepare with my teammates.

Personal goals: Place at the state wrestling tournament.

Future plans: Undecided.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you