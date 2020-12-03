School: Keota.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Basketball, track and FFA.
Parents: Ryan and Roberta Sieren.
Favorite movie: The Bee Movie.
Favorite television show: The Walking Dead.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt.
Favorite food: Spaghetti.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Branson, Missouri.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll every semester.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in football: In third grade playing flag football.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music with the team.
Personal goals: Play for a state championship.
Future plans: Vocational education to become an electrician.