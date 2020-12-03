Cobra Profile

School: Keota.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Basketball, track and FFA.

Parents: Ryan and Roberta Sieren.

Favorite movie: The Bee Movie.

Favorite television show: The Walking Dead.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt.

Favorite food: Spaghetti.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Branson, Missouri.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll every semester.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in football: In third grade playing flag football.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music with the team.

Personal goals: Play for a state championship.

Future plans: Vocational education to become an electrician.

