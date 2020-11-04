SIGOURNEY – The last time a Sigourney-Keota football team hosted a game with these type of stakes, multiple NFL players were standing on the opposing sideline.
And that was just on the coaching staff.
With Marv Cook, Adrian Clayborn and Tyler Sash watching on, top-ranked Iowa City Regina spoiled S-K's final home game of 2010 earning a trip back to the UNI Dome for the Class 1A state semifinals with a 35-7 win at Cobra Field. Now, 10 years later, S-K is preparing to step back into the Snake Pit for one final time in 2020 with a chance to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since S-K's last state championship season in 2005.
Ironically, getting the Cedar Falls will require going through a school from the neighboring corridor as Waterloo's Columbus Catholic Sailors provide the opposition on Friday. While S-K was grinding out a 35-14 win over Beckman Catholic last week, Columbus Catholic was holding off Mediapolis 32-20 to set up this week's 1A state quarterfinal showdown.
"Our business isn't done. We're not satisfied with where we're at," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "I feel great for the guys. This is what the best teams in Sigourney-Keota football history have done, getting the quarterfinals, the semifinals and eventually, to the state championship. We're just trying to follow in the footsteps of those guys, make our alumni proud and make our fans proud.
"This is a great group of kids. I know they'll be excited and prepared for Friday."
Sigourney-Keota improved to 9-0 on Friday by controlling the football with long, sustained drives eating up positive yards on the ground. Sam Sieren moved over 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the 21-point win by carrying the ball 35 times against Beckman Catholic for 225 yards, scoring four of S-K's five touchdowns.
"I'm usually only out there for offense, so I can handle the workload. It helps take the load off guys like Brady (Duwa) and Cade (Molyneux), who play on both sides of the ball," Sieren said. "The line makes the holes. I'm just trying to get positive yards each time I touch the ball to keep us moving down the field to eventually put points on the board."
So far in the postseason, Sieren has scored nine touchdowns while rushing for 372 yards on 52 carries, putting the senior within two scores of the Class 1A's top rushing touchdown total (23) heading into Friday's game. In classic Cobra football fashion, the ground game has been where S-K has found most of its success in postseason wins over Cardinal and Beckman Catholic with 606 of the team's 651 total yards of offense coming from the rushing attack.
"I believe in our guys and what we can do. We've had the situation in every game and we know going in that we need to see what each team is made of," Jensen said. "The goal has been to hammer the ball up front. Beckman Catholic was pretty big up front, so I wanting to know if we could handle that.
"Our line has done a great job. They've made some adjustments. They've worked together. They are the reason we are where we're at. We can have special guys, but we're not where we're at without the guys up front. It's a special group."
The S-K offensive line figures to get another tough test on Friday with Columbus Catholic, a team that has racked up 62.5 tackles for loss as a team in nine games with 26 total sacks, Dallas Westhoff has been the most active of the Sailors on defense having recorded 89 tackles, 14 for loss and 2.5 sacks so far this season.
Westhoff, Alex Feldmann, Alex Buser and David Randall all recorded over 10 tackles last Friday in the 12-point win over Mediapolis with the four Columbus teammates each racking up at least eight solo tackles against the Bulldogs. Buser was in on a pair of sacks of Bulldog quarterback Regan Thornburg, who did complete 22 of 30 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off in the fourth quarter and stopped deep in Sailor territory late in the game.
S-K knows all about bending but not breaking defensively. The Cobras forced three Beckman Catholic turnovers inside their own 20 including an interception late in the first half by Brady Duwa that kept the Sailors from pulling within a touchdown by halftime.
"It demoralizes the other team when they see our offense keep it for seven or eight minutes, finish it off with a touchdown, and can't capitalize when they start moving the football," Duwa said. "That's when panic starts to set in. Suddenly, you realize you're about to go sit back on the sideline for another seven or eight minutes while we control the football."