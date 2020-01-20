Even the aftermath of the most recent winter storm impacted the first day of a new week on the area high school athletic calendar. Road conditions and cold temperatures led to the decision to postpone Monday's scheduled girls basketball contest at Pekin, where the Panthers (8-3) were scheduled to host Davis County (6-5) in junior varsity and varsity contests.
Pekin announced school was cancelled on Sunday night due to icy roads left following snow and freezing rain falling throughout southern Iowa on Friday. Temperatures have failed to reach above single digits since, including high winds gusts on Saturday, making the removal of ice from both hard surface and gravel roads difficult.
Besides a full wipe out of Friday's high school athletic action, many games of which were already moved up to Thursday to avoid the weather, an entire slate of action on Saturday was cancelled including varsity girls and boys basketball doubleheaders (Sigourney at Pekin, Van Buren at Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Ankeny Christian Academy) being postponed. No make-up dates on the weekend basketball games have been announced.
Other events cancelled on Saturday included prep wrestling tournaments in Centerville, Pleasantville, Solon, Hudson and WACO. The WACO tournament, featuring Davis County and Pekin, has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Davis County and Fairfield have also rescheduled a bowling meet between the two teams that was scheduled on Saturday. The teams will compete at Flamingo Lanes in Fairfield on Feb. 1.