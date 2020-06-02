The Ottumwa A-Club Awards banquet, held this year online. Andrew Cole (male) and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch (female) were honored as the 2020 OHS Senior Athletes of the Year.
All head coaches are involved in the selection process that begins by each coach nominating up to three boys and three girls for the award. To be nominated for the award, an individual must earn a varsity letter in two or more sports. Following the nominations, each coach receives a ballot and votes for the boy and girl they feel is most outstanding in the school.
The nominees for the 2019-20 Female Outstanding Athlete were Kaylee Bix, Melanie Fischer, McKinna Haines, Carollin Mellin, Abril Mendoza, Alli Bokin-Nosbisch, Grace Bookin-Nosbisch and Kacy Nickerson. Nominees for the 2019 Male Outstanding Athlete awards were Cole, Quenitn Bishop, Colton Carnahan, Tyler Clubb, Dominick Delehoy, Spencer Ehrenhard, Dawson Greene, Drake Handling, Tanner Holman, Kameron Jones, Jason Rukgaber, Dante Salomon and Tayler Young.
"We are proud to honor all our teams and athletes for their accomplishments," said Scott Maas, Ottumwa Activities Director. "We are disappointed that due to circumstances the banquet could not happen this year in the usual way, but are still happy to announce our honorees.
"I would like to thank all our A-Club officers, board members and volunteers. Without the many hours of dedication they show each year, it would be impossible to run our athletic programs in a first-class manner."
Tyler Clubb earned the Jeremy Allen Scholarship, presented annually by the family of Allen who was killed tragically due to gun violence. Jim Nickerson, who retired this year after 29 seasons as head coach of the Ottumwa men's track and field program, was named the recipient of the Dan Staggs Award named in honor of the former OHS boys and girls tennis head coach.
Quinten Bishop won the Bernie Saggau Award, presented annually to the graduating student who best exemplifies a patriotic spirit, with strong religious and moral convictions, living and professing the qualities of honesty, integrity, and sportsmanship; believing that both games and life should be conducted by the rules.
The Ottumwa “A” Club annually presents a special Hicks Awards to a deserving athletes. The Hicks Award winners are determined by vote of all O.H.S. coaches and goes to the boy and girl athlete who best exemplify athletics on and off the field.
The winners of the 2019-20 Hicks Award were Quentin Bishop and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch. The nominees for the Hicks Award were Bishop, Andrew Cole, Brody Evans, Drake Handling, Kameron Jones, Steven Langland, Brody Slack, John David Springer, Tayler Young, Kaylee Bix, Allie Bookin-Nosbisch, Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Ashton Brown, Mercedes Coram, Macy Duff, Lily Frazier, McKinna Haines, Madelyn Jones, Carollin Mellin, Abril Mendoza, Katie Nelson and Kacy Nickerson.
"We look forward every year to the A Club Awards Banquet," said Jaime Thomas, A-Club president. "It is an opportunity to thank our many sponsors, businesses, and volunteers for all the hard work they put into making each season a success. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to recognize and highlight our tremendous OHS student-athletes."