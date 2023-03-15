OSKALOOSA – It could have ended last week on their home floor when William Penn faced second-half deficits in each of their first postseason games.
It also could have ended this Saturday night in the national championship game. The Statesmen were one of the four top seeds left among the 16 teams that arrived in Kansas City this week trying to bring home the 2023 NAIA Division I national title.
For John Henry, the end of his 22nd season at the helm of William Penn men's basketball team could have come in the first game of the final game of this year's national tournament. Despite suffering a one-point loss in postseason play for the second straight year, falling 79-78 in overtime on Monday night to Montana Tech at Municipal Auditorium in third round of tournament, Henry was proud of the achievements earned by his team which somewhat exceeded expectations heading into the year.
"I don't know how you say it's a rebuilding year when we started the season ranked sixth in the country. It could be preserved as a rebuilding year because of how much we lost from last year," Henry said. "With injuries, distractions and everything else to get it done winning 30 games, a regional championship and a conference championship is a remarkable thing.
"I don't know if people know how long it is from the start of the season to this point. The journey and trying to do this every year is fun, but we also need to make sure that we celebrate each year in the moment. In the moment is all that matters and it's great."
William Penn advanced to the round of 16 in the national tournament for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons. The Statesmen were a shot away from making it eight trips in 10 seasons last year, leading 92-91 in the final seconds against IU-Kokomo before a baseline jumper at the buzzer by Julien Hunter brought the 2021-22 Statesmen basketball season to a heartbreaking end, giving Henry some perspective on what William Penn has already accomplished this season.
The Statesmen not only avoided the same disappointing end on their home floor this season, but was able to build a halftime lead for just the second time in six postseason games. William Penn used an 11-0 run late in the first half to build a 33-24 lead over Montana Tech, outrebounding the Orediggers by eight in the opening 20 minutes on the way to winning the rebounding battle 59-44 in the contest.
"We've turned rebounding into our offense," Henry said. "We're going to win that special teams aspect of our game every time."
William Penn ultimately built their lead out to 54-41 with 13:23 remaining, putting a national quarterfinal berth in sight. With Michael Ure leading the way, scoring a team-high 19 points, Montana Tech would answer back quickly with a 14-1 run tying the game at 55-55 with 9:39 left.
"Our identity is to get to the basketball," C.J. Washington said. "We weren't playing with as much effort as we should."
Eddie Daley, the heart and soul of the Statesmen this season, scored inside before sinking a pair of free throws to give William Penn a four-point lead with seven minutes left in regulation. Daley would lead William Penn with a double-double in his final game, scoring a game-leading 21 points while matching Statesmen teammate Muneer Newton with a game-high 12 rebounds including a putback dunk that opened a 61-56 William Penn lead.
"I think half my points come on dunks and drop-offs," Daley said. "I might not be the most skilled person, but I like to play hard. I've got to get them to go in one way or another."
Malik Edwards helped William Penn open a 64-58 lead, sinking a 3-pointer with 5:57 left. Montana Tech again rallied to tie the game in the final minutes, catching William Penn at 64-64 and 66-66 on tying lay-ups by Hayden Diekhans before taking the lead twice in the final three minutes on a lay-up by Asa Williams and a 3-pointer by Ure that snapped a 68-68 with 1:03 left.
Chanze Curesoe sank a much-needed jumper in the final minute of regulation for the Statesmen with 42 seconds left. After forcing a miss, the Statesmen got a 3-point look from Daniel Autrey who missed, but Daley forced a foul on the rebound attempt drawing two shots from the free throw line.
With the season on the line, Daley shook off an initial miss to hit the game-tying free throw, sending William Penn and Montana Tech into overtime tied at 71-71.
"Broken plays are always part of our offense. We get about 25 percent of our offense just by continuing to hustle for the basketball," Daley said. "We go after everything for a reason."
Daley opened the scoring in overtime with a dunk only to be answered by a go-ahead 3-pointer on the other end by Williams, giving Montana Tech a 74-73 lead. In a game that featured 10 ties and 17 lead changes, the teams would battle to a frantic finish with a tip-in by Daley being answered by a steal and go-ahead lay-up by Diekhans with two minutes left in overtime.
Washington sank two free throws to put the Statesmen back on top with 1:32 left. Camdyn Lawrence tied the game initially for the Orediggers, splitting free throws with 1:03 left before the Statesmen regained their final lead on a free throw by Daley with 36 seconds left.
"My teammates have a lot of support for me. I have a lot of support for them," Daley said. "This community is so supportive. I wouldn't want to be playing for anybody else."
Larence drew a foul with 24 seconds left, sinking both free throws to put Montana Tech (29-4) in front. With the game on the line once again, William Penn initially looked to Daley inside.
This time, however, the senior went down to the floor while trying to post up. That forced Cruesoe to take the final shot from the perimeter. The junior guard's 3-point attempt at the buzzer would not fall as a second straight successful William Penn basketball season ended with a one-point postseason loss.
"If we got beat in the first round or the national championship game, it wouldn't have changed the fact that this was a great year for us," Henry said. "What a great group, and we've got a lot coming back next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.