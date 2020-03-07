OSKALOOSA — For the second straight postseason game, fifth-ranked William Penn took the smallest of leads into the halftime break.
For the second straight postseason game, the Statesmen pulled away in the second half. William Penn overcame a barrage of 3-pointers, most coming from junior Trey Brown, to gradually pull away from MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday night in the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
Kevion Blaylock matched teammate Dexter Hood, the reigning Heart Player of the Year, with a team-leading 21 points as William Penn advanced to host the conference tournament championship game with an 89-75 win over the Pioneers. William Penn (29-3) will host Clarke in the Heart final on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Brown finished with a game-high 25 points, including 17 in the first half, as MidAmerica Nazarene came out with a confident shooting touch. The Pioneers built a 26-17 lead in the first half, hitting nine of 15 shots from the field, before a 9-0 run by the Statesmen tied the score with Blaylock capping the run driving in for a lay-up after collecting a steal.
The teams exchanged the lead three more times before the half ended. Blaylock snapped a 35-35 tie at the foul line before Brown gave MidAmerica Nazarene its last lead of the night on a 3-pointer late in the first half. Blaylock answered in the final minute with a go-ahead lay-up and blocked a shot inside as the buzzer sounded, leaving William Penn with a 39-38 halftime lead.
After scoring 55 points in the second half on Wednesday against Evangel after leading 35-34 at halftime, the Statesmen used another 50-point second half to pull away on Saturday from the Pioneers. Q Cager opened the scoring with a rebound and a lay-up before Blaylock answered a Pioneer putback from Dakota Quinn with a putback of his own, keeping William Penn ahead 43-40.
Hood sank a deep pull-up 3-pointer from the top of the key, giving William Penn a two-possession lead for the first time in the game with just over 17 minutes left. The Pioneers (20-12) got as close as 46-45 following a 3-pointer by Patrick Cairnes, but missed several shots that would have either tied the game or given MidAmerica Nazarene the lead back.
Hood scored inside on a contested lay-up before a pull-up 3-pointer by Eddie Daley opened a 52-45 Statesmen lead. Offensive rebounding proved to be a huge factor in favor of William Penn, leading to a 21-5 advantage in second-chance points including a 3-pointer from Josh Watkins after a long rebound was tracked down by the Statesmen, opening a 55-45 lead over the Pioneers.
Blaylock recorded a double-double for William Penn, adding 14 rebounds to his night. The Statesmen outrebounded MidAmerica Nazarene 47-36 overall with 19 offensive rebounds collected in the victory.
Four Pioneer players reached double figures in the loss, including a 16-point effort from Cairns. Quinn narrowly missed out on a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds while Dakota Scroggins added 11 points. The Pioneers could not get back within 10 in the final 10 minutes, committing 20 turnovers that helped William Penn extend the lead to as large as 17 points using a 29-7 advantage in points off turnovers and a 31-6 advantage in bench points to seal the win.
"That's a good team we beat tonight," William Penn head coach John Henry said, "I could totally see them winning games at nationals. I thought our depth wore them down."
Tuesday night's Heart final will be the 12th conference tournament championship game for Henry as William Penn head coach. It will come against a Clarke team that edged William Penn, 78-77, inside Penn Gymnasium back on Jan. 30.