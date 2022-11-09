IOWA CITY — Who says exhibition games don't matter?
It mattered to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Even in a 118-72 preseason win over Truman State, there were lessons to be learned about shutting down a hot shooter after allowing 11 points in the first half to Elijah Hazekamp on 4-5 shooting from the field, including all three makes from 3-point territory.
"When he went off at the beginning, we made it our mission going into the next game that we had to shut down the best players we marked down on the scouting report," Iowa junior Tony Perkins said.
That proved to be bad news for Joe French, Bethune-Cookman's leading scorer at 15.8 points a game last season. French was limited to just three points and five total field goal attempts on Monday, allowing the Hawkeyes men to open the season with an 89-58 win over the Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"Joe French is a really good player. He's a really good shooter," Iowa sophomore Payton Sandfort said. "I got tasked with guarding him. I had to shut him down and I think I did a pretty good job of that."
While keeping French from scoring, Sandfort helped ignite the Hawkeyes on the offensive end scoring eight points in the opening five minutes as Iowa jumped out to a quick 17-6 lead. As a team, Iowa hit six of the first eight field goal attempts and never dipped below 50 percent from the field with five players reaching double figures in scoring led by a game-best 16-point effort from Perkins.
"We've got a drill (in practice) where we just want more," Perkins said. "We just have that chemistry. If a big man is guarding another guard, let me attack the big man and set up the drop pass. Wherever you see to attack and feel the game, you just feel the game."
Perkins poured in seven straight points, helping Iowa open a 47-26 with 2:45 left in the first half. Besides scoring, Perkins set up the Hawkeyes with a team-leading five assists while only being forced into one turnover in less than 20 minutes of action as the Hawkeyes opened a commanding 36-point lead.
“Tony has aggressiveness. He has skills. He is shooting the ball outside. He is driving the ball. He always had a pull-up game. He is getting to the rim," Iowa head men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said. "We put the ball in his hands a little bit more, so now he has more space, and he is even more effective.
"Five assists and one turnover, that is the thing that impressed me the most. When you put him at the point, you are going to have to give it up, and he does. But he did that from the first day he got here. He said, yeah, he was a scorer, he was a scoring guard, but you can put the ball in his hands. He will just get better."
The Hawkeyes won their 12th consecutive season opener and their first meeting with the Wildcats. Kris Murray added 14 points and Sandfort hit 3 of 9 from distance to add 13 points.
Patrick McCaffery finished with 12 points and six assists. Filip Rebraca had 11 points and 10 rebounds, posting his 20th career double-double.
"Filip has been like that from day one, starting in December, every day," Fran McCaffery said of Rebraca. "He is aggressive offensively, he is aggressive in his ball-screen defense, he is aggressive in post defense. He is aggressive on the glass and running the floor. He is taking the ball, dribbling it, driving it and finishing the play, posting hard.
"Quite frankly, all the stuff he did when he was at North Dakota. He was dominant. For us he was really good. His role was different. We got to keep him here, and now he has taken charge. That’s what I wanted him to do. It was always in there, and now you’re seeing it.”
Zion Harmon came off the bench to lead Bethune-Cookman with 15 points and seven assists. Marcus Garrett and Dylan Robertson added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
